Aunjanue Ellis is an American actress born on the 21st of February 1969, in San Francisco, California, USA. She stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m).

Ellis is known to be one of the most generously compensated on-screen characters on the planet.

Aunjanue Ellis Net Worth

The exact figures of her yearly compensation is a little difficult to tell, yet it has been stated from a dependable source that she has earned about $82 million from mid-December 2015 to December 2016; making the estimation of her total net worth approximately $245 million.

Aunjanue Ellis Bio and Education

Aunjanue Ellis was raised on her grandma’s ranch in McComb, Mississippi. This implies she didn’t have a sumptuous childhood and there is hardly any info regarding her parents. Ellis went to a school by the name Tougaloo and finished her B.A in African-American studies from Brown University College.

While in College, she got engaged with acting. She also contemplated acting in the Graduate Acting Program at New York College’s Tisch School of Arts.

Aunjanue Ellis Acting Career

In 1995, Ellis made her expert acting introduction, showing up in a Broadway recovery of William Shakespeare’s The Storm. She later influenced her screen to make a big appearance in the scene of Fox police drama series, New York Undercover. In 1996 she had the co-leading part in the free film; Girls Town acting with Lili Taylor.

Amid the late 1990s, Ellis had a number of supporting roles in films such as; Ed’s Next Move, Desert Blue, In Too Deep, and A Map of the World. From 1996 to 1997, Ellis played the role of Officer Leslie Joyner in the ABC police drama series, High Incident, made by Steven Spielberg. The series was scratched off after two seasons.

In 1999, she had the repeating part of Sharon Young in the ABC legal show, The Practice. A year later, Ellis featured inverse Cuba Gooding Jr. in the show movie Men of Honour, coordinated by George Tillman, Jr.

The next year, she played the little girl of Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the suspense drama movie The Caveman’s Valentine, coordinated by Kasi Lemmons.

Additionally, in 2001, Ellis had a supporting part in the widely praised comic drama film Lovely and Amazing. In 2002, she had a fundamental part to play close by Eddie Griffin in the activity drama film Undercover Brother.

In 2004, she played Mary Ann Fisher in the Institute Honors designated personal film about performer Ray Charles, Ray. Ellis assumed the main role in the Thriller Cover, sadly, the film got negative audits.

She further showed up in films such as; Freedom Land (2006), The Express (2008) and Notorious (2009). She additionally played Denzel Washington’s better half in The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) coordinated by Tony Scott.

Aunjanue Ellis TV Works

In 2002 Ellis had a standard role on the fleeting ABC medical show MDs. From 2005 to 2006, she co-featured close by Benjamin Bratt in another brief dramatization, E-Ring on NBC. She likewise had repeating parts on Third Watch, 100 Center Street, Jonny Zero, Justice, and True Blood.

In 2009, she co-featured close by Cuba Gooding Jr. in the TV film Skilled Hands: the Ben Carson Story. Ellis has also been involved in various Broadway and Off-Broadway theater creations. She performed at the Manhattan Theater Club in Regina Taylor’s play Drowning Crow in 2004.

In the spring of 2012 at Hampton University, she taught media outlet courses. She was likewise highlighted in a Hampton Players and Friends creation; Through the Crack.

In 2010, Ellis co-featured opposite Wesley Snipes in the activity film Game of Death. The year after, she showed up in the widely praised period movie The Help, coordinated by Tate Taylor, as Eula Mae Davis (one of the servants), for which she got grants as a piece of the group cast.

In 2014, she played Vicki Anderson in the true to life show movie Get on Up, about the life of vocalist James Dark; coordinated by Tate Taylor.

Aunjanue Ellis Lead Roles

As a lead on-screen character, Ellis featured in the autonomous movie; Money Matters (2011), The Volunteer (2013), Romeo and Juliet in Harlem (2014), and Una Vida: A Fable of Music and the Mind (2014). She also took up a role as the main character in the 2012 TV movie Abducted: the “Carlina White” Story.

From 2010 to 2013, Ellis had a repeating part in the CBS series The Mentalist, as Madeleine Hightower. She additionally played Ashley Judd’s closest companion in the 2012 ABC miniseries Missing, and had another part on the CBS procedural; NCIS: Los Angeles.

In 2014, Ellis was given a role as a lead character in the global co-generation epic miniseries The Book of Negroes, in light of Lawrence Slope’s top of the line 2007 novel, The Book of Negroes debuted in 2015, and Ellis got basic approval for her execution. The Hollywood Columnist Critic; Whitney Matheson adulated her execution and had the following to say;

“Ellis’ grasping execution that holds the six-section miniseries together. Aside from the principal portion that spotlights on Aminata’s girlhood, Ellis is available in almost every scene, maturing decades and showing a staggering scope of feeling.”

Ellis got Pundits’ Decision TV Honour for Best On-screen character in a Film or Miniseries designation for her execution. On February 25, 2015, it was reported that Ellis was given a role in the ABC drama series, Quantico.

In 2016, she co-featured in the authentic dramatization film The Introduction of a Country, in view of the tale of the 1831 slave defiance drove by Nat Turner. The film additionally had Nate Parker, Aja Naomi Lord, Armie Sledge, and Gabrielle Union. Ellis assumed the part of Nancy Turner, Nat’s mom, in the film.

Additionally, in 2016, she was thrown opposite Keke Palmer in the show film Pimp; a film about the existence of ladies in the city of New York and unlawful sex exchange.

Aunjanue Ellis Kids

There is no official record or proper documentation about Aunjanue Ellis’s personal life; not her biological family, not her relationship status or partner and definitely, not about her kids.

She was once rumored to be pregnant. Her personal assistant refused to comment on that when questioned by news correspondents. Not denying nor accepting the rumor further created more stories from the media. After so many years, nothing has been heard of the pregnancy or a baby in the cradle.

Aunjanue Ellis Husband, Partner, Married?

Aunjanue Ellis who is currently 48 years old has a somewhat confounding relationship status, as it contrasts from one source to the other. While some say she is single, others detailed that Aunjanue Ellis is hitched to her longtime dated beau, yet the name of her better half isn’t known.

There is no affirmation on which story is dependable, as Aunjanue Ellis has not uncovered her own data to people in general and has avoided the media radar. Aunjanue Ellis is cheerful and centered on her calling and thusly has been far from bits of gossip and debates.