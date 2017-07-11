This sugar-faced actress has been climbing ranks since she got started on her acting career and it has gained her a whole lot of recognition over the years. Though she is just an upcoming actress, she has definitely found her way onto our radar and we are syked to be checking out the topic, Audrey Esparza’s age, wiki, bio, height, measurements, married. This will prove to be both educative and entertaining so sit tight as we get started on the topic of Audrey Esparza’s age.

Audrey Esparza’s Age/Wiki

Before we get started on the topic of Audrey Esparza’s age, let us start right at the beginning with her bio which happens to begin with Audrey Esparza’s age. The actor was born on March 4, 1986, in Laredo, Texas. This means that the star turned 31 years of age this year. The actress has achieved quite a lot in her 31 years on earth and we have to give it to her.

It all started when Audrey was 18 years old, she moved to New York City to be trained at the Experimental Theatre Wing at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. At first, she was mainly acting in theater stage performances, she performed in quite a number of theater productions.

During her four years in Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, she was involved in the Experimental Theatre Wing. She has only selected the roles which suit her acting style and this has given glories to her She appeared in a movie called Family Practice in the year 2011 and her work as Liz Stratton in that one won millions of hearts all over the world. She also played the role of Joyce Ramirez in a movie called The Americans and her character was named as Joyce Ramirez.

One of her better-known roles is that of Tasha Zapata, an FBI agent who suffers from a gambling problem after her partner’s death in NBC’s Blindspot. Some of her other well-known TV shows and movies are the likes of Power, Blue Bloods, and Black Box. Though she has climbed the ranks in the movie industry, she has managed to keep her personal life under wraps. In that vein, that is all we have on the topic and if there is more information on her, we will be sure to relay it to you.

Audrey Esparza’s Height/Measurements/Married

Seeing as she has a very lovely figure and body build, there is no doubt that people out there are quite curious about her body stats and as such, we dug up her body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 54 kilograms

Dress Size: 4

Body Shape: Banana

Breast: 34 inches

Waist: 25 inches

Hips: 35 inches

Bra Size: 34 B

Cup Size: B

Shoe/Feet Size: 8 US

Now that we are done with the topic of her body measurements, it is time to move on to her marital status. The star is not very open about her personal life but from what has been deduced so far, she is actually not married or involved in a serious relationship. Whether this is the case, only time will tell. That is all we have on the entire topic if there is more, you will be the first to know.