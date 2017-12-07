You may not have heard of Ata Johnson, but you must surely know former wrestling giant Dwayne Johnson popularly called The Rock? Yes, well Ata Johnson is the mother of world-famous actor and retired professional wrestler “The Rock”. She was also the wife of former wrestling Champion Rocky Johnson in whose footsteps the Rock so obviously followed. Beyond having a wrestling husband and son, her parents were also in the wrestling business.

Ata Johnson – Biography

Feagaimaleta Fitisemanu Maiva (Ata) was born on the 25th of October 1948 in Hawaii, USA to famous professional wrestler Peter Mavia and wrestling promoter Lia Mavia. Originally Samoan by origin, she is American by Nationality.

See Also: Rachel Boston Bio, Wiki, Boyfriend, Married, Dating, Body Measurements

Growing up, she was interested in modelling as she was very fashionable and quite choosy with outfits because she had a high knowledge of fashion at that time. Ata also has a passion for singing but she never thought about taking it up as a career. There is no known information about her height or her education, what we do know, is that she was born into a prolific wrestling family. She is currently single after her divorce from Rocky John in 2003.

Ata Johnson’s Children

Ata gave birth to the couple’s only child Dwayne Douglas Johnson on the 2nd of May 1972 in Hayward, California. The son went on to become a popular actor and producer not to forget that he is a retired professional wrestler known as “The Rock”, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Trained by his father, the art of wrestling was something he wanted more than anything else and he officially made his debut to the sport on the 10th of March 1996.

Dwayne was also known for his various roles in movies such as Star Trek, Mummy Returns, The Scorpion King, The Rundown, Walking Tall, and The fast and furious series where he appeared in the fifth and last three movies. Ata always talked about her son and was never short of praises for her boy, she always talked about how he used to get into trouble at a young age before he realized to stay away from that kind of life and change for good.





Dwayne also talked about how his mother means the world to him and how she gave up on many pleasures to raise him. He recalls a time when she was once evicted from their apartment because she couldn’t afford it, but now with the success of his career, she has all she wants.

More so, he once expressed his true feelings when his mother and his cousin (Lina Fenene) who is also a professional wrestler had an accident in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. He said when he thinks of the person who did it, the first reaction would be to find the person and do unrelenting harm to the person but when he remembers that his mother and cousin made it out alive he gives thanks.

Ata devoted her life to raising her son right and making sure he had all the necessities of childhood. Her efforts certainly paid off because other than being a retired wrestler and having a really successful acting career, Dwayne is currently married and has two children.

Ata Johnson’s Husband

Ata Johnson was married to professional wrestler Wayde Douglas popularly known as “Rocky Johnson”. The pair met when Rocky and her father were tag team partners. When it was clear that Rocky and Ata were serious about each other, issues came up concerning the frequent amount of time Rocky Johnson travelled for fights and shows which led to her father’s disapproval of their relationship and marriage. He felt that the responsibility that wrestlers have would require him leaving his wife and spending more time on the road.

However, the couple still got together and travelled everywhere together in one of the many efforts to make the marriage last and to bridge the gap Ata’s father had expected. All of that did not work out however and in 2003, they finally got a divorce. Rocky was inducted into the 2008 WWE Hall of Fame.

Ata Johnson’s Family

Ata Johnson was the daughter of professional Samoan-American wrestling promoter Leah Maiva and professional wrestler, hall-of-famer and “High Chief” Peter Maiva, a professional wrestler known for his intimidating tribal tattoos, his traditional South Pacific garb, and his appearance into the ring barefoot.

Ata Johnson is known to come from a family of wrestlers, known as Anoa’l wrestling family which is further explained in the American Samoan tradition. Her father was, until his death, a Samoan professional wrestler who had won 18 heavyweight championships across the world and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Orlando, Florida. He was a character base of the 2016 Disney animated film “Moana”. He died of cancer in 1982 at the age of 45 and her mother died of a heart attack on the 19th of October 2008 at 81.

See Also: Nicole Eggert Wiki, Bio, Net Worth, Married, Dating, Husband, Family

We also found out that Ata Johnson’s brother Peter Jr. Mavia was a professional wrestler and he wrestled in Hawaii and the west coast after their father’s death.

Ata Johnson’s Net Worth

Ata’s net worth is not well known as she was not into any known big ventures. However, her son The Rock is the money bag of the family with a really successful acting career and the much he made from wrestling. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently worth $65 million.