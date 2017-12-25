Advertisement

Ashley Moore is one of such women who has become popular thanks to their marriage to a movie star, hers’ being Sean Bean, Game of Thrones fans would remember him as Ned Stark. Follow us as we attempt to reveal some facts about her relationship with the English actor as well as her own personal life.

Ashley Moore Relationship with Sean Bean

Ashley Moore’s relationship with Sean Bean is simply WIFE. Moore got married to Sean Bean as his fifth wife on the 30th of June 2017 in Dorset.

The two had known each other since as far back as 2012 when they met in New York City. In 2011, Sean who had gone through four failed marriages in the past told the media that he had given up on marriage and would rather dedicate his time to gardening.

“Of course I believe in love despite four divorces. There is nobody who doesn’t believe in love,” the actor told Gloria, Croatian Magazine. “But marriage – that fits some people but obviously not me.”

Read Also: Gillian Turner Married, Age, Bio, Body, Husband, Measurements

When Sean made that statement, he had just been divorced from his third wife Georgina Sutcliffe whom he married in 2008. They had tied the knot in at Marylebone Register Office in February 2008 and lived in a house in Belsize Park, north London. The reason for their divorce was said to be “irreconcilable differences.”





One can completely understand why Sean should get tired of marriage, it’s only human to think that something wasn’t made for you when you’ve failed at it a number of times, more so, a sensitive thing like marriage.

However, when Sean expressed his marital frustrations to the media in 2011, he was unaware that he’d meet someone like Ashley Moore in 2012, the woman who would make him to rethink his decision of rather dedicating his time to gardening.

“I wasn’t planning on getting married again, but then I wasn’t planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley,” the actor told Daily Mail.

He added; “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

According to reports, they got engaged in November 2014 after about two years of dating. Their wedding was, as expected, an intimate one, held in front of about 40 family and friends at Axnoller Farm in Dorset.

“It was predominantly close family and friends; Anna Friel was there, who’s obviously starring with Sean in Broken at the moment,” a spokesperson had told Daily Mail.

The source added; “Anna’s daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid and sung them a song, which was Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis, and she played that on the guitar as Ashley walked down the aisle. There probably weren’t more than forty people there.”

The Daily Mail spokesperson also described that Sean couldn’t look happier with his new bride.

“He’s super happy, I’ve never seen him in so in love and committed and happy with Ashley. They’re very sweet together.”

The official photos of the couple’s wedding couldn’t agree more with the spokesperson’s description.

On her big day, Ashley wore a traditional white lace wedding dress made by British designer Alice Temperley. The V-neck dress featured embellished sleeves.

While the marriage is Sean’s fifth, it is not clear whether Ashley had previously been married. From Sean’s marriages, it is most likely that Ashley would now be the step-mother of his three daughters, two of which were born to his second wife, actress Melanie Hill and one to his third wife actress Abigail Cruttenden.

Sean’s marriage to his first wife, his secondary school sweetheart Debra James and that to his fourth wife, actress Georgina Sutcliffe yielded no children.

Ashley Moore Wiki/Age/Ethnicity

When you Google the name Ashley Moore, the first person that would pop out to you is the American model born on 15th July 1993 in North Carolina. However, she is different from the Ashley Moore that is married to Sean Bean.

Read Also: Lauren German Married, Boyfriend, Lesbian, Husband, Height, Bio

Sean Bean’s wife has made numerous red carpet appearances with him, however, she remains uber secretive when it comes to details about her own life. According to reports, she is a former nanny. Since being linked with Sean, many fans of the actor have become increasingly interested in her life, but sadly, not much information on her is available for public consumption.

Down to the topic of her age, Ashley Moore was born in 1985, making her 26 years younger than her husband Sean who was born in 1958.