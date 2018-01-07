Advertisement

As the youngest member of the Stern clan, Ashley Jade Stern literally grew up under the spotlight and seemed to be affected the most when her parents pulled the plug on the marriage after more than 20 years.

Regardless of the fame, Ashley’s childhood was fractured due to her father’s media image and the divorce that broke the family up. In fact, Ashley and her family paid the price for being the daughter of a popular controversial celebrity.

Ashley Jade Stern Bio, Wiki

Ashley was born on 24 January 1993 in Old Westbury, Long Island, New York. Her father is the famous radio personality, Howard Stern while her mother is Alison Berns who was Howard’s college sweetheart. They met at the Boston University through a mutual friend. The couple gave birth to Ashley, their third child after 15 years of getting married.

There is no information found about Ashley’s school or college. Also, there have been no details regarding her career and what talent she has. In fact, her fame has been mainly as the youngest daughter of her popular father Howard Stern.

Parents and Family

She was born to renowned television and radio personality Howard Stern and actress Alison Berns

Howard made the first move by asking Alison to appear in a movie about Transcendental Meditation that he was making for a class. She accepted his offer and they began working together.





The pair grew closer with each date and later exchanged their vows on June 4, 1978, at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, Massachusetts, in front of families and close friends.

Ashley’s parents were very happy and successful together and in 1983, they were over the moon when they had their first child. They named her Emily Beth. Emily was followed by two more children, both daughters Debra Jenifer (born 1986) and Ashley Jade (born 1993).

Alison and Howard did several projects together including Negligee and Underpants, U.S. Open Sores and Private Parts. For what it’s worth, things were going fine for the family and it didn’t look like the relationship would end. Regardless, they had to go through tough times like any other couple.

Notwithstanding, after twenty-three years of sweet romance, trouble hit their paradise and they decided to call it quits. In the events leading up to their separation, Howard started growing famous with his show The Howard Stern Show which was syndicated to other markets in the country, making Howard a very popular person. Subsequently, his popularity got the better part of him and he became too obsessed with his work.

Howard even admitted it himself, saying that he was totally neurotic and consumed with work that he placed it before his family and friends. Thus, it wasn’t surprising when in October 1999, the pair decided to separate due to Stern’s obsession with his work. Eventually, they ended their 23-year-long marriage in 2001 with an amicable divorce and settlement.

While their daughters, Emily and Deborah were old enough to understand the circumstances at the time of the divorce, it wasn’t that easy for little Ashley who was six at the time. Ashley Jade Stern was too young when her parents decided to divorce and that was probably the toughest situation of her life.

Though Howard and Alison share the joint custody of their three children, Howard said he will gladly take full custody of his children if asked to. Both have moved on with their lives and Alison is married to David Simon whereas Howard has been married to actress-model Beth Ostrosky since 2008.

Ashley and her sister are seemingly not close to their stepmother. They are never seen in any event together or captured on camera.

Ashley Jade Stern Married, Husband

At 24, Ashley is yet to get married and she has never shared any details about her love life.

Although no details about her past relationships are available, at Debra’s wedding, Ashley was sighted with a boy who has been presumed to be her boyfriend. Nevertheless, his name or details about his life are unavailable.

Let’s just say Ashley is doing a pretty good job at keeping her personal life bottled up and away from the media.