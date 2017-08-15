Really, there should be no one expecting you to know who Ashley Harlan is. This is because she came to fame mostly as the wife of the popular American quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

A rather very simple woman, Ashley has remained in the spotlight together with her husband even as she has other things going for her.

Ashley Harlan Biography, Wiki

While she got popular as Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, it’s not like before the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback she had no life of her own.

She was born on July 24, 1983, in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, the United States Lawrence County, Pennsylvania. It was in the town of New Castle that she was raised along with her siblings by her parents; David W. Harlan and Jeannie Harlan.

For her education, Ashley Harlan attended Laurel High school and she graduated in 2004. From here, she went on to St. Francis University in Loretto, Cambria County, for her tertiary education and she graduated in 2009. She left the institution with a degree in health science.

A year after her graduation from the university, Ashley Harlan went on to get a master’s of physicians assistant.

It is little surprise that she would end up with sports person because while growing up, the woman was very athletic. She played basketball, softball, and volleyball during her university days and went on to be a part All American scholar-athletes.

Ashley Harlan Engagement and Marriage

As earlier stated, Ashley Harlan is married to Ben Roethlisberger. They two got married precisely on July 23, 2011. Just a day before her 28th birthday. The marriage which saw as much as 500 to 650 guests was held at Christ Church at Grove Farm. The marriage also saw the presence of police patrol and the media.

The two met through a mutual friend who introduced them to each other at a training camp. That was in 2005 and they immediately began dating. The relationship was further enhanced by the fact that they had a mutual interest in sports.

It didn’t go all smooth for the two when they were dating as in 2008 Ben was accused of sexually assaulting Andrea McNulty, a former VIP casino hostess at Harrah. The same thing would happen again in 2010 when he was accused this time around by a college student at Milledgeville Georgia.

The relationship was able to survive the storms after the charges against the player were dropped due to lack of any evidence.

Another thing was that Ben Roethlisberger (Big Ben) was popular as a playboy so at some points the relationship went foot dragging.

Just like the marriage itself, Ashley Harlan’s Engagement took the center stage. This was as a result of the case of sexual assault that was levelled against Ben earlier.

Also, many people believed Big Ben only tried marrying Ashley so as to redeem his image. To this, the quarterback replied thus: “People can say that it is whatever, but people who know and can see and are around us and know me, know that it’s something special when you find that person, and I’m extremely lucky.”

The Steelers quarterback was said to have popped the question to the young and beautiful Ashley Harlan over the Christmas holidays.

One interesting thing during the wedding was that the couple got the guests to donate towards a foundation the couple started. The foundation was started to raise and give funds to Ronald McDonald House and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Today, Ashly and Ben have three children; Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger who born on November 21, 2012, Baylee Marie Roethlisberger born on March 19, 2014, and Bodie Roethlisberger who was born in 2017. The happy family lives in Pittsburgh.

Ashley Harlan Height, Body Measurements

Ashley Harlan has a height of around 5 feet 10 inches. She is slim and blessed with a nice physique which she enhances by trying to keep fit. Looking at her weight, the woman is average in that aspect.

Net Worth

Working as an assistant nurse, Ashley Harlan earns a good amount of salary. Her net worth is placed at tens of million. Some sources have put her net worth as high as $70 million, even though it is extremely unlikely.

She serves as in the field of cardiac surgery at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Her NFL veteran husband also rakes in a very good net worth, as such the family is doing great financially and from what we see, otherwise.