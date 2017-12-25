Advertisement

Ashleigh Cummings is a young Australian actress best known for her roles in Green Fire Envy and the soap opera Home and Away. She also won the Best Young Actor at the 2010 Australian Film Institute Awards.

Ashleigh Cummings Bio

The young and talented actress was born on November 11, 1992, in Saudi Arabia. She later moved to Australia with her family when she was twelve years old.

At a very tender age, Ashleigh was trained as a ballet dancer and at the age of 14, she joined the Brent Street School of Performing Arts, where she learned dance and acting. She went on to Wenina School in North Sydney and also attended the film and television school Screenwise. Cummings later studied philosophy at University while she was performing as an actress.

Check Out: Aaron Jakubenko’s Age, Wiki, Height, Bio

Ashleigh Cummings Career

Ashleigh Cummings began her career in 2007. She was featured as a dancer in Darren Ashton’s Razzle Dazzle: A journey into Dance. She went on star as Ally Sheppard in Green Fire Envy, a project that was produced by the participate Film Academy.

Cummings starred in television film Dream Life and she was also a guest stint in the soap opera Home and Away. After a while, it was announced that Ashleigh had joined the cast of Tomorrow, When the War Began in September 2009, a film based on the John Marsden’s book of the same name.





Ashleigh, however, had to learn how to ride dirt bikes and operate AK-47 assault rifles before filming began. She reportedly sat for her year 11 exams early and missed the first part of year 12, while shooting the film.

Cummings has starred in television dramas and movies including Our Town (2010), a movie produced by Sydney Theatre Company. She also appeared in some episodes of Rescue: Special Ops (2011), Underbelly: Razor (2011), Dance Academy (2011), and Puberty Blues (2012 – 2014).

Her other works include ABC’s Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, a drama series based on Kerry Greenwood’s Phryne Fisher historical mysteries from 2012 to 2015; Gallipoli (2015) and Westside (2017).

See Also: Kelly Sullivan Biography, Baby, Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Family

Ashleigh Cummings Husband/Pregnancy

As far as her personal life is concerned, Ashleigh is a very private person and doesn’t want the media to meddle with her private life. However, there were speculations that the young Australian actress is married and has a husband.

She has been seen out and about while she was pregnant and it is known that she gave birth to a baby boy. Although the name and details of her partner and her baby are not known to the media. She is quite popular on the social media as well.

The young star is active on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram where she often posts pictures of her daily life.

Cummings earns quite a lot of money and it is estimated that her net worth is around $5 million which is a very decent amount of money.

Awards and Nominations

Cummings earned a nomination for Best Young Actor at the 2010 Australian Film Institute Awards for her portrayal of Robyn Mathers.

The young actress was nominated for Logie Awards Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama for her roles in Puberty Blues and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. In 2015, she was also nominated for Best Performance by a Young Actor award for the role she played in the movie Galore. The award was organized by The Film Critics Circle of Australia.

More so, Ashleigh Cummings won the Heath Ledger Scholarship and Best Actress for her role in the movie Hounds of Love.

Ashleigh Cummings Measurements: Height/Weight

The 25-year-old actress is a gorgeous, attractive and beautiful lady. She has a perfect body measurement of 36-25-34 with light brown eyes. Ashleigh also has an average height of 5 feet 4 inches and her weight is 55 kg.

Also Read: Keesha Sharp Husband, Kids, Net Worth, Wiki, Body Measurement, Family

Quick Facts about Ashleigh Cummings

Birth name: Ashleigh Cummings

Date of birth: November 11, 1992

Birth City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Birth sign: Scorpio

Profession: Actress

Education: Film and Television School Screenwise

Nationality: Australian

Ethnicity: White

Height: 5 ft. 4 inches

Weight: 55 kg

Body Measurements: 36-25-34

Eye Color: Light Brown

Hair Color: Light Brown

Marital Status: N/A

Spouse: N/A

Children: 1

Net Worth: $5 million