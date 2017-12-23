Asaad Amin Ali is the youngest son of boxing legend Mohammad Ali. Though he was raised by an international icon, Asaad decided to create his own path instead of following in his father’s footsteps. Today, he’s doing well as a baseball coach.

Asaad Amin Biography, Wiki

The baseball coach was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. In 1986, Asaad was adopted at just five months old by Ali and his fourth wife, Yolanda “Lonnie” Williams. At the time, Lonnie’s sister was caring for a friend’s baby who was going into foster care. The baby’s story changed for better when Ali and Lonnie visited, met baby Asaad, fell in love, and decided to adopt him.

Ali already had seven daughters and a son from his previous marriage.

As the youngest of Muhammad Ali’s nine children, Asaad didn’t get the opportunity to watch his father box. Arguably, the 31-year-old who now works as an assistant baseball coach for a local college didn’t get to be inspired by watching his father in action as he was born a decade after Ali retired.

Unlike his father, Asaad developed a passion for baseball instead of boxing. He was a catcher in his high school and in 1992, he led his team to the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division Championship. He batted 367 with four doubles, two home runs, and 18 RBIs in 25 games when he was 18. In addition to baseball, Asaad also played football in high school.

In 2009, he was drafted by the Anaheim Angels in the 40th round.

According to the details available on his Facebook, he’s currently an assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator for a local college. He also acts as an area scout for the Chicago White Sox. Asaad’s baseball coach profile says that one of his Chicago White Sox recruits was signed in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Considering he didn’t see his dad box, it’s quite safe to say that his respect for the legendary Mohammed Ali isn’t related to his very successful and lucrative career as a professional boxer. Asaad who has so much respect for his father said he admired his the boxing great’s strength of character and how he stayed positive, even while he had Parkinson’s.

“He stays with a positive attitude even though he has Parkinson’s… He never complains about it.”

After his father passed away in 2016, Asaad posted series of touching tributes online to the man who took him under his wings when he needed help the most.

Asaad Amin Parents, Family

While his biological parents are not in the picture, Asaad had all the love he could ask for as the adopted child of boxing great Muhammad Ali and his fourth wife Yolanda “Lonnie” Williams who took him in when he was only five months old.

Mohammed Ali

Asaad’s father was an American professional boxer and activist who became a household name and widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of the 20th century as a result of his prowess in the ring.

Ali already had seven daughters and a son from his previous marriage before adding Asaad to the family tree. He married his first wife – a cocktail waitress Sonji Roi in 1964. But due to religious conflicts, the duo separated in 1966.

In 1967, Ali tied knots with actress and martial artist, Belinda Tolona Ali. His affair with actress and model Veronica Porche later became the main reason for Ali and Belinda’s divorce. He then married Porche and in 1986, they also divorced and the same year Ali married his longtime best friend Yolanda Williams, known as Lonnie. The couple decided to adopt Asaad when he was just 5 months.

Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, from septic shock after a long battle with the Parkinson’s disease. The late boxer’s net worth amounts to $80 million dollars.

Ali left his adopted son Asaad Amin with a big family upon his death. Asaad’s siblings include – Laila Ali, Maryum Ali, Hana Ali, Rasheda Ali, Miya Ali, Khaliah Ali, Jamillah Ali, Muhammad Ali Jr.

Asaad Amin Married?

Even with the fame attached to his name, Asaad seems to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. The 31-year-old is still single and is not dating anyone.

Nevertheless, his social media profile shows that he’s living the life and has many female friends and goes out partying as well as having fun with them. Notwithstanding, he has not been linked to any high profile celebrity.

Thus, we can only conclude that he’s enjoying his single life.