Arryn Zech is a writer, Youtuber, photographer, and voice actress associated with Rooster Teeth. She is famously known for providing her voice for Blake Belladonna in the series RWBY. Zech was born in Spain on the 4th of October 1990. She later moved to America as a kid and was raised in the city of New Braunfels, Texas.

Arryn Zech’s Education and Career

Arryn Zech attended the North East School of Arts high-school in San Antonio, Texas, and she majored in Musical Theatre. Arryn played Calypso in the Odyssey among many other roles while in High School.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in journalism majoring in copy Editing and design from the University of Texas, Austin. However, she soon realized her passion lies in acting and singing.

Arryn Zech is currently based in Los Angeles where she is pursuing her acting career. She was the voice of Blake Belladonna, one of the four major characters in the Rooster Teeth series.

Rooster Teeth Productions

Rooster Teeth is an American production house, the company was founded in 2003. In April that year, Rooster Teeth rolled out the production of a web series by the name Red VS Blue, a military science fiction action comedy-drama in which Arryn Zech voiced the character of Dr. Emily and other fillers voices too.





The company eventually branched out into video games, live actions shots, comedy, and a wide range of highly successful series. Arryn worked in Rooster Teeth as a guardian until the year RWBY came out and the staff of Rooster Teeth Series realized Arryn was getting recognized by people.

Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna

Blake Belladonna is an animation character in RWBY voiced by Arryn Zech. Her signature weapon is called a Gambol Shroud (also known as a VBCS “Variant Ballistic Chain Scythe). She was initially part of a group called the White Fang (a Faunusterrorist group) before she joined the RWBY Team alongside Yang Xiao Long, Weiss Schnee, and Ruby Rose.

As a voice artist, Arryn Zech worked alongside Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, and Barbara Dunkelman. In August 2015, Arryn announced she was leaving Rooster Teeth as she was moving to Los Angeles at the end of September. She still does voice work for Rooster Teeth as Doctor Grey and Blake Belladonna.

She has remained good friends with the Rooster Teeth Staff especially the RWBY staff and cast. She returned to the Rooster Teeth Studios for the 17th and 44th episode of Always Open alongside other stars from RWBY.

Arryn Zech’s Boyfriend

She was in a relationship with Miles Luna. Miles Antony Luna works in Rooster Teeth as the head Writer of Animation. The 27-year-old works on writing, voice acting, editing and graphic designing. Miles and Arryn had an amicable separation in September 2015 when she decided to leave for Los Angeles.

Arryn Zech’s Relationship With Bob Morley

Though the evidence to prove her relationship with Bob is very limited, it is known if she is currently dating Bob Morley, but sources say they have been together since 2015. Bob Morley whose full Name is Robert Alfred Morley, is an Australian actor born on the 20th of December 1984.

Bob made a number of appearances in theatre productions and short films before going mainstream. He made it to the spotlight after his role as Drew Curtis in Home and Away won the Logie Most Popular New Male Talent in 2006. In 2017, He also won the “E! Online Alpha Male Madness award”.

Arryn Zech On Social Media

Arryn Zech can be said to have a considerably active social media presence. On Instagram, she has over 59k followers and over 130 posts of videos and pictures of herself and her dog (She owns a small dog which she loves and calls Watson).

Her Twitter account, on the other hand; is a lot more active with over 90k followers and 12k tweets. You can follow her on both accounts via the handle; @arrynzech.