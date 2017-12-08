Arielle Vandenberg is an American actress and model who has been active in the industry since 2006. She gained recognition for her recurring characters on television. Well known for her role as London Sheraton in Meet the Browns and as Lisa Lawson in Greek. She is also famous for Dark Moon Rising and was known as a Vine star before it was shut down in January 2017.

Arielle St. Cyr Vandenberg was born on the 27th of September 1986 in Los Angeles County, California as the only child to Dirk and DeEtte Vandenberg. She grew up in Fallbrook and stands at a height of 5 ft 9in.

Arielle Vandenberg’s Relationship with Alex Turner

Alex Turner is an English Musician. He is the lead vocalist, guitarist and the main songwriter of the Arctic Monkeys, the English Indie band. His career spans from 2014 to date. Arielle met Alex at the shooting of the music video “R U MINE?” by the Arctic Monkeys in 2011. They met when he was 24 and she was 25.

They got together and seemed to be going steady until March 2014 when they eventually broke up. The reason why they called it quits is still not so well known.

Arielle Vandenberg’s Boyfriend

Arielle’s dating history is on the rather long and colorful side. Over the years, she dated some of the most famous men in Hollywood. Her first well-publicized relationship was with American actor Chris Masterson in 2008. They remained in the relationship for about a year even though they were long separated and finally ended it in 2009.





She dated Adam Levine briefly from December 2009 to January 2010 and moved on to date Shaun White briefly in 2011. Same year, she met Turner and dated him for 2 years before ending the relationship in 2014.

Will Arnett

Later in 2015, she met Will Arnett, another star actor. They were seen together often at various events. They dated for about a year and a half before they eventually broke up without giving any reasons for their break-up.

Matt Cutshall

In June 2017, Arielle and Matt Cutshall (who was also a Vine star) confirmed they were dating. They both revealed the news on Instagram in similarly-timed posts. “UHH-KAY Cutie!!! You make me happy!” Arielle captioned a photo on her Instagram of the two kissing. Matt also confirmed with his caption on his Instagram post “Ya, she liked me this whoooole time”. He went the extra mile and confirmed it on Twitter too, with these sweet tweets.

“Ok cuuutiee”…………. “She makes me happier than hot sauce”

Both Arielle and Matt often appeared in each other’s popular and hilarious vine videos. They were friends long before they started dating, and as such, they had been the subject of various “Are they or aren’t they dating?” stories for a while before their announcements. Back in 2014, she referred to Matt as her “best friend” in the universe.

Matt has always been a constant in Arielle’s life and on her social media channels since her rise to fame even though she may run in a Hollywood circle that includes Nina Dobrev, Julianne and Derek Hough, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren. She even called him out on National Best Friend Day in the U.S. recently.

Arielle Vandenberg’s Net Worth and Acting Career

The 31-year-old has a net worth estimated to be well over $2million dollars as at April 2017. She earns a huge salary from her acting career which adds up to her net worth.

In 2006, she played the role of Gorgeous Girls in a TV movie “She Said/He Said”, that same year, she also featured as a party girl in season 7, episode 1 of CSI. The following year, she also played the role of Jessica Taylor on season 6, episode 4 of CSI: Miami. She also acted in a movie titled Epic Movie in 2007.

Arielle Vandenberg gained popularity for her recurring role in Greek between 2007 and 2011. She played the role of Lisa Lawson (the hot girl). She also had the opportunity to act in over 5 different movies (Spring Breakdown, The Ugly Truth, Dark Moon Rising, Drop Dead Gorgeous and a short film by the name The Extraordinary Fight of Atticus Walker and the Monster in His Mind).

Between 2008 and 2009, she also featured in the hit TV series How I Met Your Mother, Bones and Numb3rs. She further went on to act 20 episodes as London Sheraton in Meet the Browns from 2009 to 2010.

In 2011, she played the role of Lana in Friends with Benefits (season 2, episode 8). In 2012, she also featured in one episode each in; For Better or Worse and Go On. Arielle Vandenberg has since had a very active and consistent career which has seen her feature in numerous series and movies from 2012 to date.