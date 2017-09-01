Arianne Zucker is one of America’s finest actress that has ever lived.

Zucker’s outward first-rate look is quite amazing, but her inner beauty, brain, superlative skills, and matchless creativity on stage are what gave her a place in the league of American big shots.

Despite leaving your favorite daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives, recently, Zucker remains American households’ most treasured actress because of her outstanding performance.

Days of Our Lives, created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday and written by Ron Carlivati, was the American actress’ biggest gig.

The soap opera, broadcast on the NBC television network, helped in shaping her acting career and knitting her together with millions of fans around the world.

When it was announced in March 2017 that Zucker, who played Nicole Walker in the opera would be leaving, her fans were upset. Their joy knew no bound, however, when the actress extended her contract slightly to allow the producers to wrap up her storyline.

Arianne Zucker’s biggest achievements in her 18-year stint on Days of Our Lives were her nominations for Daytime Emmy Award thrice.

To her credit, the actress has also starred in other fabled American movies, including Looking for Bobby D (2001), The Last Resort (2009), Treason unfinished (2013) and The Contractor.

Arianne Zucker/Bio/Wiki

Born as Arianne Bethene Zuckerman, the actress has an American nationality and belongs to white ethnicity.

Her parents welcomed her on June 4, 1984, in Northridge, California, in the United States of America.

Zucker’s father, Barry Zucker, is a plumber by occupation while her mother, Barbara Zucker, is a lab technician.

Raising up Arianne in Chatsworth, who had an elderly figure around, was not quite challenging for Barry and his wife. Arianne’s elder brother, Todd, was the best sibling anyone could have ever asked for.

This was certainly one of the reasons why both siblings were enrolled at Chatsworth High School at the time. Arianne graduated in 1992.

As Zucker progressed in life, she deemed it worthwhile to take up acting as a career.

She finally settled to reside in Los Angeles, where she first enrolled for a degree in acting at the Los Angeles Pierce College.

After some time, Zucker went back to acting studies at the Howard Fine Studio, where she spruced up her career. Not long after – precisely in February 1998 – she won the role of Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives.

Arianne Zucker Baby/ Daughter/Dating

Celebrities and devastated married life are inter-related terms as we see too many of them. Same is the case with Zucker.

According to unverified sources, the actress is currently seeing a man named Shawn Christian – a co-star from Days of Our Lives – whom she met in skydiving program in Sydney.

The love birds have been in an intimate relationship since 2014 when Zucker officially divorced her husband, Kyle Lowder.

Lowder, who also featured in Days of our Lives star, was Arianne’s husband from 2002 to 2014.

He had a two-year romantic affair with the American actress before they decided to get married and exchanged their marital vows on 3 August 2002.

The blissful marital life took a low-turn in their lives as Arianne and Kyle separated for the first time in 2007.

After seven months of their separation; the couple reconciled and welcomed their beautiful daughter, Isabella Resse Lowder on 7 December 2009.

However, the reconciliation could not last as a lifetime commitment, resulting in divorce in 2014.

While rumors have it that the couple’s first separation was because of the decision of having a child; their 2014 break up was said to have been triggered by their different values.

But the good news is, the three-time Emmy nominee still sees and have fun with her ex-husband, together with their daughter.

Prior to Arianne and Kyle’s marriage, Zucker had a short-lived relationship with actor Michael Dietz. The couple started seeing each other in 1997, got engaged, before splitting in 1999.

We are happy for Arianne and her world, which has her boyfriend Shawn at the helm.

Arianne Zucker Networth

Zucker’s success is not only traced to her acting career. She is a renowned model; having toured around the world, including France, Japan, Australia and New York.

She began modeling at the age of sixteen when she was discovered by a scout from It Models.

On stage, Zucker has set both an impressive acting and financial record for herself. She receives a good amount of salary and her current net worth is around $6 million.

Arianne Zucker Body Measurement

Here are details of the American actress’ body measurement:

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Blonde

Face Color: White

Body Measurements: 35B-24-36

Breast Size: 35

Waist size: 24

Hip Size: 36