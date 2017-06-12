Antonio Banderas Wife, Girlfriend, Daughter, Dead, Height

He is definitely one of the best and versatile actors out there; from The Mask of Zorro to Spy Kids, he brought his A-game 100 percent. There is no way we could delve into the topic Antonio Banderas wife, girlfriend, daughter, dead and his height without checking out some interesting facts about the star himself. Sit tight and get all the information that you can.

He was born José Antonio Domínguez Banderas on 10 August 1960 in the Andalusian city of Málaga. He was born into the house of José Domínguez, a police officer in the Civil Guard, and Ana Banderas Gallego, a school teacher. He took his mother’s last name as his stage name.

Becoming an actor was not the first passion he pursued, it was his dream to become a professional football player until a broken foot sidelined his dreams at the age of fourteen. Soon after that, he showed a strong interest in the performing arts and formed part of the ARA Theatre-School run by Ángeles Rubio-Argüelles y Alessandri. He worked in the theater and also performed in the streets. This led to him landing a spot with the Spanish National Theatre.

In 1991, Madonna introduced Banderas to Hollywood. The following year, still speaking minimal English, he began acting in U.S. films and he has been dominating since then.

As much as we would love to go on and on about the star, it is time to get started on the topic at hand beginning with Antonio Banderas wife.

Antonio Banderas Wife/Girlfriend

The star has been married twice and we are going to be looking at both his marriages, maybe we would be able to get some insight into why it was so short-lived. The first lady to bear the title Antonio Banderas wife was Ana Leza and they were married from 1987-1996.

Antonio Banderas Wife; Ana Leza

His first marriage was certainly not as high-profile as the last one, but Anna Leza was kind of a big deal. Leza was born in Madrid, Madrid, Spain as Ana Arana Leza and she is an actress, she was known for movies like Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988), Of Love and Shadows (1994) and El Placer de matar (1988). She married Antonio Banderas on 27th of July 1987, then they got divorced in 1996.

Prior to that, they dated for five months and their marriage lasted a whole 8 years, we have to admit that they were together for quite a long time. Ana has since moved on and is married to Dharma Villareal.

Antonio Banderas Wife; Melanie Griffith

The couple was together for 18 years and it was by far one of the most long-lasting Hollywood marriages out there, so it was quite a surprise when Melanie Griffith has filed for divorce from 53-year-old Antonio Banderas, citing irreconcilable differences. Let’s take a glance back to when their romantic relationship was still intact. The two fell in love on the set of the 1995 film Two Much. Their daughter, Stella Del Carmen Banderas, was born on September 24, 1996.

Even though their daughter was going to turn 18 the year the divorce was filed, Griffith requested for full custody as well as child support. According to some documents filed by disso-queen Laura Wasser, it’s pretty much moot — Stella, their only child together, turns 18 in September. It is said that the divorce is amicable, but Griffith has requested spousal support.

Apparently, the cause of the split was as a result of infidelity on Antonio’s part, theirs is not a family free from the shadow of vices. Antonio has his cheating allegations and Melanie had her drug addiction and alcoholism. Nevertheless, this is not their first rodeo. This is officially Griffith’s fourth divorce and Banderas’ second.

Antonio Banderas Daughter/Dead

Antonio and Melanie have a daughter and as earlier mentioned her name is Stella del Carmen Banderas and she was born on 24 September 1996. She is a model and an actress and some of them may remember her work in the movie “Crazy in Alabama”, “Banzai” and some others. As expected, she was quite devastated by her parent’s divorce.

On the topic of Antonio Banderas death, the actor was recently a victim of yet another internet death hoax. There was a Facebook post “RIP Antonio Banderas”, and it practically broke the internet. Furthermore, this was posted in the ‘About’ section of the page. “At about 11 a.m. ET on Saturday (June 10, 2017), our beloved actor Antonio Banderas passed away. Antonio Banderas was born on October 10, 1960, in Málaga. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

As expected thousands of fans expressed their condolences, on Sunday (June 11) the actor’s reps officially confirmed that Antonio Banderas is not dead. “He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

Antonio Banderas Height

In addition to Antonio Banderas height, here is a summary of all his listed body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 70 kilograms

Chest Size: 45 inches

Waist Size: 34 inches

Arms/Biceps Size: 15 inches

Shoe Size: 10 US