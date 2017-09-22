Antonia Laura Thomas, also known as Antonia Thomas is an English actress best known for her starring roles in a number of TV dramas including E4 comedy-drama television series Misfits where she starred as Alisha Daniels.

The movie star is also known for her excellent role as Evie in the Channel 4/Netflix drama sequence Lovesick.

Being active as an actress since 2009, Thomas has made a name for herself while doing what she’s best known for. She was in the film Sunshine on Leith in 2013 and in the following year, she played the role of Evie in the British rom-com TV series Scrotal Recall which was aired on Channel 4.

Two years back (in 2015), Thomas was featured in the Stereophonics song “C’est La Vie”. In the same year, she also narrated the opening and closing lines to the reboot of the British children’s television series Teletubbies. In addition to acting, Thomas is a highly skilled Mezzo-Soprano.

Antonia Thomas Biography

Antonia Thomas was born on November 3, 1986, in London. She was born to a Jamaican mother and an English father who is a classical bass singer.

Thomas graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in acting at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School which she joined at the age of 14. She graduated in 2009, and then joined the National Youth Theatre.

The Spectacular actress blessed with exceptional acting skills started her acting career in 2008 when she appeared in a short movie titled My World. Her exceptional performances in the television series Misfits in 2009 also helped her gained much popularity in the acting field.

Following the success of Misfits, Thomas started to get other TV roles including the popular TV series like The Deep, Homefront, Fleming and Transporter: The Series. There’s no doubt Antonia is loved by her fans.

Antonia Thomas Dating, Married, Husband

Seeing how much she is loved by many, finding a hearth throb shouldn’t be an issue of the gorgeous star actress. A lot of People hoped for a happy-ever-after story between Thomas and her on-screen match up with her co-star Iwan Rheon in “Misfits.” But in 2016, Thomas shocked her fans with the new that she has a boyfriend other than Rheon.

Rheon is a Welsh actor, singer, and musician. He is best known for portraying Ramsay Bolton in the HBO series Game of Thrones and Simon Bellamy in the E4 series Misfits.

When asked during an interview, about her character in Lovesick, she said:

“I’m the opposite! If I have an issue, I talk about it. I’m very open with my friends, my family and my boyfriend. If I need to work on something, then I’m going to talk about it. I found that really fascinating as a character trait and a mindset to get into.”

Funny enough, Thomas stylishly avoided revealing who her boyfriend is or what his name is. But, judging from her posts on social media, her boyfriend could well be Michael Shelford, a London-based photographer.

The two seem to have something going on but Thomas is yet to say.

Well, all we could gather so far is that Antonia Thomas is not married yet but she does have a boyfriend.

Antonia Thomas Net Worth

Thomas has been doing an excellent job in her career as an actress. Thomas’net worth is still unknown but there are speculations that she is worth more than a hundred million US dollar ($100,000,000).

If this is so, it would be a surprise as she is known for giving her best in anything she chooses to do, particularly in acting.

Antonia Thomas is currently receiving wide fame as Evie in British TV series Lovesick. Aside from her fame from depicting many small screen characters, she has also been successful to receive popularity by becoming a part of many movies.

As a screen actress, she has shown unequivocal performances in the movies like Stanley Park, Sunshine on Leith, Hello Carter, Scintilla, Northern Soul and Survivor.