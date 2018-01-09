Advertisement

Anna Ramsayholly (Holly ‘Ann’ Ramsay) is the daughter of popular chef Gordon Ramsay. She has a twin brother Jack who has grown to be the exact lookalike of his father. Anna and her twin brother are the middle children of their parents, they have an older sister Megan and a younger sister Matilda.

Anna Ramsayholly was born on the 1st of January 2000 in England; to parents Gordon Ramsay, a well-known TV personality and Tana Ramsay an English cookbook author. Anna Ramsayholly has made a few appearances on her father’s shows; which sometimes have her shuttling between UK and California in the US.

There is still very little information about her because she hasn’t really done much career-wise and the spotlight still shines on her dad. Of course, we hope to dig more on the gorgeous Anna as soon as she makes headlines and more information is released. From the little resources we have, it would seem that Anna Ramsayholly has taken up her father’s profession as she has been on a few episodes of his shows and she clearly loves the art.

Anna Ramsayholly’s Parents And Family

Anna Ramsayholly is the daughter of a British chef and a cookbook author. Her father is the famous Gordon Ramsay a world-renowned chef and anchor of the TV show “Hell’s Kitchen”. The show involves chefs coming together from different restaurants with diverse styles of cooking competing for the No.1 spot. On her own part, her mother Tana Ramsay is also well-known as an author of a famous cookbook.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon James Ramsay who was born in Scotland is exactly 6 feet 1 inch tall. He is a popular world-famous chef married to English cookbook author Tana Ramsay. Gordon is known for his strict criticisms and comments on various dishes and has a fiery passion for cooking and food. He has a number of popular shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Masterchef Junior, and The F Word among other shows. He is also known to have a number of very popular restaurants, including one he reportedly opened in conjunction with English football legend David Beckham.

His net worth is estimated to be over $120 million.

Tana Ramsay

Tana Ramsay is a TV broadcaster and an author of books on all things cookery. She married celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on the 21st of December 1996; they have four children and are very happy together. Sources tell us that she was once a Montessori-trained Schoolteacher. She so far has a number of works like Tana Ramsay’s Family Kitchen (2006), Homemade (2008), and Tana Ramsay’s Kitchen Secrets (2010) among others.

Tana has worked with her husband on his shows, most notably on American Version Masterchef in 2014 when her husband co-hosted the show. She has also appeared on her daughter Matilda’s cooking show on CBBC.

It’s clearly adorable that they all love cooking. So far, there has been no scandal or controversy about this family and their love for food.

Megan Ramsay

Megan Ramsay who was born on the 16th of May 1998 is the eldest child of the Ramsay family. She grew up having a close relationship with the Beckham family and her father was always keen on her focusing on her studies.

Just like her younger ones, she has also made a number of appearances on her father’s cooking shows and is taking quite well to the family career.

Matilda Ramsay

Matilda Elizabeth Ramsay is Anna Ramsay’s younger sister. She has been active ever since she was 4 years old. Matilda is popularly known for her cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch. At the age of 4, Matilda made her first TV appearance on her father’s show The F Word, ever since then, she has kept the ball rolling.

After making numerous appearances on her family’s shows, Matilda finally got her own special show in 2015 on CBBC; specifically tailored for a younger audience. The show has so far been successful with 3 seasons of 15 episodes and is now running into its fourth season.

Anna Ramsayholly’s Boyfriend

Anna Ramsayholly is currently single and reportedly has no time for boys. She has not been involved in any rumor or scandal as it would seem she is solely focused on her career and studies. Moreso, she has been such a daddy’s little good girl and we can’t say the same of her twin brother Jack who has been known to have his way around the ladies and he’s not shy to post his relationships on the social media.

Anna Ramsayholly runs an active Instagram account with over 250 posts and 140,000 followers.