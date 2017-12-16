Ann Cusack is a typical American actress, singer and dance company manager who had a minor role in the popular 1996 comedy Multiplicity.

The popular actress has also made guest appearances in series of television series including “Ally McBeal” and “Criminal Minds”. She played Susan Grant in seasons three and four of “Private Practice” and also played Amy in the season two of Grey’s Anatomy episode “What Have I Done to Deserve This?”

Ann Cusack’s Biography

Born May 22, 1961, in Manhattan, New York, to an Irish-American Catholic family living in Evanston, Illinois, Ann is the eldest of the Cusack acting dynasty – the sister of John, Joan, Susie, and Bill Cusack. Her father’s name is Dick Cusack, an actor, producer, and writer while her mother, Ann Paula “Nancy” is a former mathematics teacher and political activist.

Like her siblings, she grew in the affluent Chicago suburb of Evanston but she received her formal educational training at the Piven Theater Workshop where she studied basic improvisation. Her career in acting started at the tender age of 9 while she was still a student at the Circle in the Square Professional Theatre School in New York. Since her

father Dick Cusack was an actor and a producer in his own right, it’s not surprising that most of the children in the family found their niche in the field of acting.

In 1992, Cusack played Shirley Baker in “A League of Their Own”, she also shared the screen alongside Andie MacDowell and Michael Keaton in “Multiplicity”, a comedy released in 1996. Two of her notable and perhaps, most memorable appearances were in an enterprise episode titled Carbon Creek where she appeared as Trek and Diane Gaines (the lead character’s mother), alongside Joan and John (her siblings) in the film Accepted.





Ann Cusack’s Net Worth

Looking at her activeness, there’s no gainsaying that Ann Cusack is indeed a hardworking lady. ANN is widely known as an actress, but interestingly, the beautiful star also tried her hands on other jobs like managing The Dance Place in Washington, DC and also joined an acapella singing group when she returned to the Midwest. Her association with the group availed her another opportunity to gain much popularity as she toured the USA.

Ann has over 50 films/shows to her credit with one of her most recent work being Nightcrawler (published in 2014), which was nominated for best screenwriting in the Academy Award. In 2015, she appeared in the first episode of Fargo’s second season. The following year, she played Donna Dent in Sully, a Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Brothers film. She also made her first appearance as Rebecca Bois, Chuck’s ex-wife, in Season 2 of Better Call Saul, later returning in Season 3. Today, there’s no doubt the 56-year-old must have garnered for herself a huge sum as her Net worth has been estimated at $20 Million.

Ann is also into charities and she supports various organizations related to art, peace and human rights. Some of these organizations include ‘The Off The Street Club’, ‘One Voice’, ‘Working Classroom’, and ‘The Creative Coalition’.

Is Ann Cusack Married? Husband

Ann is currently single as far as we can tell. Her personal life is concealed most likely due to her family’s popularity. The superstar has also tried to keep all information about her relationship status secret as she avoids discussions about the topic during any interview with the media. This has got most of her fans speculating and wondering if she is a lesbian. So far, no official statement has been made by the star on that topic, so the fact of her sexuality remains private and we’ll assume she is straight until proven otherwise.

Ann Cusack’s Height, Body Measurement

Despite being in her 50s, Ann still maintains her good looks and a fit body with her ear-length dyed-Blonde hair. The square-shape faced Ann also has beautiful cheekbones and a dressy make-up style that makes men fall for her beauty. She has an Irish ancestry background and is 5 feet 9 inches tall in height and weighs about 60 kg.

