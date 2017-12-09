Anjelah Johnson is an American actress, voice actress, producer, comedienne, and former NFL cheerleader born in San Jose, California, in the United States. One of America’s finest standup comedians, Johnson has starred in movies such as Marmaduke, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel and Our Family Wedding. She also did a short stint on MADtv, where she was cast as an unnamed Vietnamese nail salon employee and a rude fast food employee who later turned a music star.

Anjelah Johnson earned a nod for her brilliant and impressive performance on MADtv. This led to her nomination for an ALMA Award for Outstanding Female Performance in a Comedy Television Series in 2008.

Anjelah Johnson’s childhood dream has always been to become a comedian. It was a special moment for her sometime in 2009 when she received her own one-hour Comedy Central special, Anjelah Johnson: That’s How We Do It.

This American beauty also featured in her second stand-up comedy entitled: Homecoming Show and has guest-starred on shows like The Shield, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ugly Betty, and a few other stand-up comedy events.

Johnson’s Homecoming Show was premiered on Netflix and filmed in San Jose, California. Another big moment of her life came in 2015 when she released her third stand-up special entitled: Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy.





Anjelah Johnson Bio/Wiki

Born on May 14, 1982, Johnson clocked 35 this year, and her birth sign is Taurus. In as much as there’s very less information about the actress’ family and background, we can confirm that she belongs to the Native American and Mexican descent.

Anjelah reportedly grew up in a joint family along with her four siblings. Two of her siblings are however known in the media. They are Kennie Johnson, Veronica Johnson. She began her acting career during her senior days in college and was very much outstanding in imitating different accents.

This beautiful actress later enrolled at De Anza College, where she studied speech communications. She subsequently became a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders after her induction in 2002. Being a member of the Oakland Raiderettes, she was awarded Rookie of the Year. Apart from doing comedy and acting, she break-dances and was active in soccer, track, and softball during her childhood.

Anjelah Johnson Net Worth

Anjela Johnson has appeared in numerous commercials and ads such as Snickers, K-Swiss, Sprint, Verizon, and Dryers Ice Cream. She was also featured on the late night talk show Lopez Tonight, hosted by George Lopez.

Anjelah is also a vlogger. She started uploading videos on Youtube shortly after moving to Los Angeles to pursue her career in comedy. It wasn’t long after she started that she grabbed huge attention from the public – thanks to her first video ‘Nail Salon’ which brought her to the limelight.

Having invested so many years of her life in the media and entertainment industry working as an actress, voice actress (She voices Adelita Sánchez in the film The Book of Life), producer, and comedienne; Anjelah has an impressive net worth of around $500 thousand, according to authoritative sources.

Anjelah Johnson Husband/Wedding

Anjelah Johnson is well known as Manwell Reyes’ wife. Reyes is a famous American rapper and songwriter for Group 1 Crew – a Christian hip-hop band signed to Fervent Records and Warner Bros. Records.

The couple’s love story began when Anjelah instantly fell in love with Manwell at a friend’s wedding, where he [Manwell] was leading the Group 1 Crew. However, Johnson confessed that she was able to meet her crush two years later with the help of a mutual friend. The couple fell in love with each other during the meeting and what followed next was history.

Today, Anjelah is happily married to Manwell and her marriage to the Christian rapper has clocked six years. The duo wedded on June 11, 2011, in Half Moon Bay, a small city on the California coast.

Truth is, Manwell and his woman are very happy in marriage and everything that revolves around them attests to this fact. Though their happiness in marriage is undisputable, some of their fans are not really excited that the couple has decided not to have children.

Anjelah and her German-born husband reportedly want to happily focus on their career and impact the world. According to multiple sources, they prefer spending time with their nieces and nephews to having their own babies.