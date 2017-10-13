We first saw Angela Simmons on TV back in 2005 when she appeared with her sister Vanessa Simmons and other siblings on her father Rev Run’s reality TV show Run’s House which aired for 6 seasons and ended in July 2009. Capitalizing on her TV fame, Angela and her sister then landed their own spin-off show Daddy’s Girls which chronicled their lives in Los Angeles as they began their own business, Pastry Shoes. Daddy’s Girls ran for 16 episodes and 2 seasons, ending in September 2009.

Angela has been able to parlay her reality TV fame into other gigs in the entertainment scene. She hosted Fashion News Live from 2008 to 2014. She is known for her appearances on the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards and 2014 BET Awards.

Angela has grown from a reality TV star to a hip-hop socialite, entrepreneur, and a social media powerhouse. She has her own fashion line called Foofi.

In 2016, Angela returned to reality TV appearing on WE tv’s new show Growing Up Hip Hop which follows the lives of children of hip-hop moguls as they evolve more into adulthood and attempt to grow into their own selves away from the shadow of their father’s fame. The show also features her ex-boyfriend and now close friend Romeo Miller, you’d remember him as Lil Romeo.

Angela Simmons Engaged

Angela’s new show hasn’t only given fans a sneak peek into her entrepreneurial life but also her personal life. A frequent Instagramer, where she boasts over 4.5 million followers, Angela took to the platform to reveal her engagement to Atlanta businessman Sutton Tennyson in April 2016.

While the engagement was more exciting than surprising for Angela the same couldn’t be said about her ex-flame and close friend Romeo Miller. Miller was incredibly surprised about the news which he sadly, found out on Instagram. Romeo said he didn’t even know that she was in a serious relationship.

YES!! I couldn’t be more excited. This is only something I could of only dreamed of. I’m over the moon and feeling so blessed to be able to share my life with the one I truly love. Everything happened in the most perfect way. 💍💍😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:39am PDT

“It’s on the gram?” reacted Miller to the engagement news on an episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. “I didn’t even know she was in a serious relationship, to be honest. That’s kind of off guard right there. Engagement? That’s kind of f–ked up,” he said.

Miller then texted Angela saying congratulations that he saw the picture, ending the text with ‘WTF?”

Angela Simmons Baby

At the time Sutton popped the question to Angela, she was already about 4 months pregnant. On the season 3 finale of Growing Up Hip Hop, when Angela ran into one of her ex’s, Bow Wow (Shad Moss), she revealed to him that she got pregnant with her baby after having sex for the first time, of course with Sutton.

Bow Wow had left her because she was a virgin and he wanted sex. He then distanced himself from her after getting engaged to Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena who herself left her girlfriend Cyn Santana for Bow Wow.

Angela celebrated her bump with an exclusive baby shower at Sugar Factory in New York City attended by close friends and family.

In September 2016, she gave birth to her first child, a boy named Sutton Jr after his father. Atypical of Angela, she took to Instagram to break the news to eager fans. She posted a picture of herself holding the newly born baby and captioned it; “The best part of life has just begun #Motherhood #ImSoInLove.”

The best part of life has just begun ❤️🙏🏼👶🏾💍 #Motherhood #ImSoInLove A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

Angela frequently posts cute snaps of her and her baby on social. On Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela has said that having the child has helped her grow and mature in ways she never thought possible.

And we are out ✈️ #my🌎 #MatchingKicks #MyBabyBowleggedLikeHisDaddy lol #Gully A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Angela Simmons Husband/Baby Daddy/Fiancé – Sutton Tennyson

Angela’s baby daddy Sutton Tennyson is a businessman from Atlanta. Shortly after news of their engagement hit the media, Bossip revealed that Sutton has a criminal past dating back 2000. The source said he was arrested and convicted on charges of carrying a concealed gun. Additionally, he also had run-ins with the law for identity theft, police obstruction, credit forgery, and drug possession.

Angela and Sutton’s relationship has been subject to much speculation. Recently in 2017, fans speculate that the two might have called off their engagement and might no longer be together. The speculations began when fans noticed that Angela had not posted a picture of Sutton or even mentioned him on her IG for over 4 months. During that period, she’s posted pictures of herself without wearing her engagement ring.

As if those were not enough reasons to spark break up speculations, Simmons has posted rather cryptic messages which fans suspect might be referring to Sutton. In July 2017, she dropped an Instagram post that read; “Life is too short for fake smiles and hidden tears…… When we love ourselves we don’t take no crap from NOBODY! Love yourself first.”

Despite the speculations, Simmons hasn’t come clean about her relationship status. When she ran into Bow Wow in the season 3 finale in September 2017, she told him she wasn’t single. Guess fans would just have to wait and see how the story unravels.

Angela Simmons Wiki

Angela Simmons was born on September 18, 1987, in Queens New York to Joseph Ward Simmons (aka Rev Run) and Valerie Vaughn. She has five siblings including Vanessa Simmons, and Joseph Simmons Jr (both from the same mother), and Diggy, Russy and Miley Simmons (from Rev Run’s second marriage to Justine). Angela is the niece of Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons.

Angela Simmons used to work as the editor of her own fashion magazine, Angela’s Rundown aimed at teen girls. The mag ceased publication in 2012. Angela attended Fashion Institute of Technology for one year before dropping out to start her own business.

During the time she dated Bow Wow, she appeared in his music video for Shortie Like Mine. She started her own solo line Foofi in late 2015.