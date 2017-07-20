Angela Rye is an American attorney, the principal and CEO of Washington DC-based political advocacy firm IMPACT Strategist, a National Public Radio (NPR) political analyst and a political commentator on CNN from March 2016.

The ever sassy Rye has also served as a politico advocate and lawyer for a number of media houses including HBO, Marie Clarie, The Root, The Grio, MSNBC, Ebony, Washington Post, BET, C-Span and counting.

She also runs a weekly podcast “On One with Angela Rye” where she discusses political, racial, and pop culture questions of the day.

Angela Rye has been the subject of backlash for her fierce criticism of President Trump, but not that she cares, as she keeps going on and on.

In July 2017, she came under fire for refusing to acknowledge Trump as her president during a CNN discussion about the Russian meddling.

Watch Video Below;

Rye’s wit, unapologetic candidness and sense of humour have earned her a substantial amount of interest from TV watchers. Many are eager to know what her life is like when she isn’t slamming Republican policies on national TV.

In this article, we take a look at her biography, her career progression as well as her personal life.

Angela Rye Wiki/Age/Parents

Angela Rye was born October 26, 1979, in Seattle, Washington. Her father is Eddie Rye Jr. a community organizer and a small business consultant and her mother Andrea Rye is a retired college administrator.

Angela was raised in a home where politics was often a topic of discussion. As a result, she grew with an affinity for political matters. As she describes on her Instagram profile, Angela Rye is a political nerd.

Angela graduated from a Catholic private all-girls college-preparatory high school, Holy Names Academy. She attended the University of Washington from where she earned a BA in 2002.

Angela the obtained a Juris Doctor from the University School of Law in 2005. In February 2017, she posted the above photo of her law school graduation.

While in law school, Rye worked for National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA) as a Western Regional Director. She also worked in the district office of Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA).

After graduation, she began her career at National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) as a Coordinator of Advocacy and Legislative Affairs.

In 2006, Rye founded co-founded IMPACT. The organization seeks to “encourage young professionals three core areas: economic empowerment, civic engagement, and political involvement.”

With Angela at the helm, IMPACT has enjoyed an exponential growth. The company has strong ties with the National Bar Association, National Urban League, Congressional Black Caucus Political Education and Leadership Institute, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and more.

From January 2007, Rye became a Senior Adviser and Counsel at the US House of Reps, Committee on Homeland Security. She held the position for 4 years until December 2010.

Rye was an executive director at Congressional Black Caucus from January 2011 to January 2013.

Angela founded her own political consulting firm IMPACT Strategies in 2013. As outlined on her LinkedIn profile, “IMPACT Strategies is a political advocacy firm with a cutting edge approach to achieving our client’s goals in the Nation’s Capital and beyond.”

Angela Rye Husband/Married, Salary

Like many other celebrity journalists, Rye is very secretive about her personal life. Her Instagram page is almost entirely dedicated to political matters. She is no doubt a workaholic.

From videos of her on TV, Rye has never been spotted with a wedding band. As a result, we speculate that she is unmarried. She could be in a relationship but the details are currently unavailable to the public.

You can keep tabs on her on Twitter @angela_rye and on Instagram @angelarye and Facebook.

Information about her salary is also unknown, but considering the juggernaut media outlets she is affiliated with, Angela is certainly living the life of her dreams doing what she loves.

In 2015, Fortune Magazine named her among their 40 Under 40 Women to Watch list. The list reviews 10 women executive on the rise, most of whom are always high net worth individuals.