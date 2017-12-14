Andrea Tantaros is an American conservative political analyst, commentator and an author. Over the years, nothing has been heard about her relationships. However, it has been reported that she is dating the former Red Hot Chili Pepper band member, Dave Navarro.

Andrea Tantaros Relationship with Dave Navarro

The duo met through a mutual friend and they have been dating since April 2015. An insider confided that though they may seem like opposites they have a lot in common. They seem to have a wicked sense of humor and share a love of politics and dark eyeliner. Dave has been married thrice and his most notable romance was to model and actress Carmen Electra whom he was married to from November 22, 2003 – February 20, 2007. The former Red Hot Chilli Pepper guitarist was with Rhian Gittins for a short time between October 15 – October 20, 1994, and also celebrity make up artist Tania Goddard-Saylor from 1990 to 1993.

They have been spotted together smooching and strolling the streets of New York together, with Dave sharing on Twitter that he has real feelings for her and is a great fan of her show Outnumbered.

Dave, born as David Michael Navarro on June 7, 1967, is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, and actor. AllMusic’s Greg Prato described him as “one of alternative rock’s first true guitar heroes”, with an eclectic playing style that merges heavy metal, psychedelia, and modern rock. He was Jane’s Addiction guitarist from 1986-1993 which includes members Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Chris Chaney.





Dave was formerly in Red Hot Chili Peppers from 1993 to 1998 but there was a split due to creative differences. He would later form Deconstruction in 1993 with Jane’s Addiction Eric Avery in vocals and bass and Michael Murphy on drums. Navarro is the host and one of the judges on Ink Master, an American tattoo competition reality show now in its ninth season on Spike.

Dave Navarro has also been in relationships with a lot of women like Lexus Amanda (2014), Izabella Miko (2009), Amie Nicole (2008 – 2009), Kelly Carlson (2007), Tami Donaldson (2007), Jasmine Lennard (2007 – 2008), Jenna Presley (2005 – 2007). Given the love history of Dave and the number of women he has been involved with, the big question now becomes, how long will this relationship last? This might be different, don’t you think so?

Andrea Tantaros Bio

Andrea Konstantina Tantaros was born on 30 September 1978 to a father who is a Greek immigrant and a mother who is of Italian descent. Andrea was born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania where she attended Parkland High School. Her family owned the Pied Piper Diner where she once worked. She attended Lehigh University and graduated with a degree in French and Journalism and completed her graduate studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, France. After returning from Paris, Tantaros moved to Washington, D.C.

She started her career working as a spokeswoman for Massachusetts Governor William Weld and then-Congressman Pat Toomey and former National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Thomas Reynolds. Andrea joined Fox News Channel from April 2010 as a political contributor. She successfully became a co-host of The Five in 2011, which became the second most watched program on Fox News Channel in 2013 beating its rivals MSNBC and CNN within a short time of Andrea’s presence. She was popular as a co-host of Outnumbering for Fox news channel which she left on April 25, 2016, for which Fox explained it was because her contract ended.

Andrea is somewhat inclined towards the feminist ideology and has published a book titled, “Tied Up in Knots: How Getting What We Wanted Made Women Miserable”. The book speaks about how the end-goal of Feminism has made women even more miserable. The conservative book invokes interesting thoughts about Feminism and certainly raises questions about the current status of Feminism and women’s rights itself.

In August 2016, Andrea filed a lawsuit against Fox News for sexual harassment with claims that Billy O’Reilly, Scott Brown and Dean Cain made inappropriate comments on her and that Brown and Cain touched her without her consent.

She began Andrea ‘Tantaros Media’, that provided crisis management and media strategy consulting to Fortune 500 companies and political campaigns.

Quick Facts About Andrea Tantaros

Ethnicity: White

Nationality: American

Height: 5’4″ (1.63 m)

Body Measurements: 37-25-37 inches

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Salary: $300, 000