Andrea Navedo is an American actress who is best known for her role in the CW drama series Jane the Virgin which premiered in 2014 to critical acclaim. Here is more about her career and personal life.

Andrea Navedo Bio, Age, Ethnicity/Parents

Andrea Navedo was born on October 10, 1977, in the Bronx, New York to Puerto Rican parents, making her ethnicity Puerto Rican. However, Andrea has admitted to having been Americanized. Andrea was raised by a single mother, a fact which she says helped her relate to her character on Jane the Virgin.

Navedo didn’t grow up speaking Spanish, however, as she grew to become a teenager, she developed an interest in the language and learned it herself. Speaking to Parents Latina Magazine in 2015 about her decision to learn Spanish, she said;

“I started studying the language about 15 years ago. My parents wanted to assimilate, so while they spoke Spanish, they were very American and were more comfortable speaking English to me. When I was 11, my parents sent me to Puerto Rico for a month. My grandmother spoke English, but the rest of the family didn’t, and I felt so much shame for not speaking Spanish. I felt like, ‘Who am I?’ So I learned Spanish to reclaim my identity.”

As a child, Andrea nurtured the dreams of becoming an actress. However, she revealed in the same interview with Parents Latina that she didn’t think it was possible as she saw only few Latina actors on the screen.





“Growing up, I didn’t think it would be possible to be an actress. Honestly, I didn’t see a lot of Latina faces on TV or in movies,” the actress said. “But that didn’t stop me from trying. I realized early that anything I really wanted was worth working for.”

Andera attended DeWitt Clinton High School from where she graduated in 1988. After high school, she proceeded to the State University of New York at Old Westbury from where she graduated in 1999 with a degree in Communicative and Creative Arts with a focus on Theater.

Andrea began her acting career in 1995 while still in college. She started out on daytime soap operas. Her first role ever was the series regular role of Linda Soto in One Life to Live. She played the role from 1995 to 1997.

In 1996, Navedo made her big screen debut in Girl 6 where she played the small part of phone girl. Her next series regular role came in another daytime soap opera Guiding Light where she portrayed Theresa Sandoval.

Andrea landed a recurring role as Detective Ana Cordova in Law & Order (2001 – 2004). During her time on the series, she appeared in films like Double Take (2001), Washington Heights (2002) and TV film Porn ‘n Chicken.

Andrea then guest starred in a number of TV shows including; Damages, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Blue Bloods. She appeared in 2010 romantic film Remember Me, also starring Robert Pattinson.

She had recurring roles in How to Make It in America, Golden Boy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

For her role in Jane the Virgin, Andrea has received several nominations and awards. Her Jane the Virgin awards include; 2015 Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress – Television, 2015 Hola Award for Breakthrough Performance, 2016 Impact Awards for Outstanding Performance In A Television Series.

While on Jane the Virgin, Andrea tries to make out time for side gigs. She starred in 2015 comedy film Superfast! She voiced a role in an episode of Elena of Avalor and starred in the 2017 TV film Bright.

Andrea Navedo Husband, Kids

In real life, Andrea is a mother of two. She is also a married woman, though she is always tight-lipped when it comes to revealing details about her husband. From the photos of him she posts on social, it seems Andrea’s husband is also a Latina.

It is not clear when Andrea got married but we do know that as of the year 2000 they were already married, this is judging from this Twitter posts she made on Twitter;

My husband visiting me on the set of How To Make It On America 4 years ago #ThrowbackThursday @HBO pic.twitter.com/JlKQnX5Ovt — Andrea Navedo (@AndreaNavedo) December 19, 2014

More recently, she took a break from social media just to spend quality time with her husband. Just read this;

Andrea has two kids, a daughter named Ava and a son named Nico. She regularly flaunts them on social media.

God thank you for bringing these two souls into my life. I will be forever grateful 🙏🏼❤️ A post shared by Andrea Navedo (@andreanavedo) on Jun 30, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.68 m)