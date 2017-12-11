Andre Braugher is a black American actor best known for his role on Homicide: Life on the Street, as Detective Frank Pembleton from 1993 to 1998 and again in 2000, for which he won an Emmy award.

He is also known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Golden Globe-winning comedy series.

Andre Braugher Wiki/Bio

Born on 1 July 1962 in Chicago Illinois, to a postal worker mother – Sally – and a heavy-equipment operator father – Floyd Braugher – he is the youngest of four children. He went to school at St. Ignatius College Prep, and later at Stanford University, where he studied Theatre, graduating with a BA in 1984. Afterwards, Braugher started and completed a Master’s programme at the Julliard School’s Drama Division, from which he graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree in 1988.

Check Out Also: Steven Spielberg Children, Wife, Net Worth, Quotes, Movies, Height, House

A year after that, he landed his first film role as Thomas Searles in the movie Glory. He played the role of a free black man who joined the black regiment in the Union Army. From that moment onwards, he has been active on both feature films and especially on TV films and series.

His role on the TV series Homicidal: Life on the Street, as Detective Frank Pembleton made him the breakout star of that series, winning the Television Critics Association awards for individual achievement in drama for both 1997 and 1998, alongside wide critical acclaim.





In 1997, he was listed by People magazine as one of the “50 Most Beautiful People In The World.

Andre Braugher Family, Sons, Wife

Braugher married his wife Ami Brabson in 1991. She’s an actress, who later acted alongside Braugher, playing the role of Pembleton’s wife Mary on Homicide. The couple are known to have a happy and exemplary marriage, devoid of all the social media drama that has come to be associated with celebrity couples. They have three sons: Michael (born in 1992), Isaiah (born in 1997), and John Wesley (born in 2002). Braugher and his family live in South Orange, New Jersey.

Andre Braugher: Is He Gay?

In the recent past, there have been rumours – as there are bound to be about celebrities – that Andre Braugher was gay. Although the rumours are completely untrue, people who wonder if Andre Braugher is gay have a basis for doing so. This is because Braugher played an electrifying role as a stoic, gay commanding officer on Brooklyn nine-nine. He played the role so well, that it left people wondering if he is not, in fact, gay in real life.

Captain Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is a wildly feared, animating, backstabbing, selfish pirate, played by the amazing Johnny Depp, but we don’t hear anyone wondering whether Depp is a pirate in private.

It’s all acting, folks. The rumours have no basis. Andre Braugher is straight and happily married.

See Also: Kimberly Fey Biography, Wiki, Relationship With Donnie Wahlberg, Divorce

Movies and Awards

Andre Braugher has acted several movies and TV series over the years. He has also been on several genres of films, and his movies include Glory (1989), Striking Fear (1993), Primal Fear (1996), Get on the Bus (1996), Thick as Thieves (1998), City of Angels (1998), It’s the Rage (1999), A Better Way to Die (2000), Frequency (2000), Duets (2000), Poseidon (2006), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), The Mist (2007), Passengers (2008), Live! (2009), Superman/Batman: Apocalypse (Voice) (2010), Salt (2010), The Baytown Outlaws (2012), The Gambler (2014), and so on.

On TV, he has played Kojak (1989), Murder in Mississippi (1990), Somebody Has to Shoot the Picture (1990), Class of ’61 (1993), Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1998), The Tuskegee Airmen (1995), Law & Order (1996), Love Songs (1999), Homicide: The Movie (2000), The Jury (2004), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2011-2015), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-present), and so on.

Andre Braugher is an award-winning actor, scooping up several awards, including Viewers for Quality Television for Best Actor in a Quality Drama Series, NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Satellite Awards for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Television Critics Association Awards for Individual Achievement in Drama, all of which he won for his role on Homicide: Life on the Street.

Other awards include NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his role on Hack in 2003.

Andre Braugher Net Worth

Andre Braugher has had a hugely successful career in TV, and from his awe-inspiring roles, he has earned an estimated net worth of 8 million dollars.