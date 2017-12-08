Anastasia Baranova is a Russian-American actress known for her roles in the television series; Z Nation as Addison “Addy” Carver and Jenifer “Scout” Lauer on Scout’s Safari.

Anastasia Baranova Biography

Anastasia Baranova was born on the 23rd of April 1989 in Moscow, Russia; which was at that time still part of the Soviet Union. She has light brown hair, grey eyes, and a really lovely body which she’s always proud to show off in front of a camera.

A. Baranova is both Russian and American by nationality and white by ethnicity. She began modelling as a child and in 1998, Anastasia and her mother, Ata, moved from Russia to Minnesota in the United States of America, where she continued to model. In 2000, they moved to California, where she kicked-off her acting career.

Anastasia Baranova Education and Acting Career

Anastasia studied at Chapman University and she is a graduate of the Los Angeles-based school The Acting Corps. She used an educational software “JumpStart” CD-ROM version to learn how to speak and understand the English Language and she also took speech and singing classes. Currently, she is fluent in both Russian and English.

Anastasia began her acting career with a small speaking role on Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire in 2002; she then played the lead character “Jennifer Lauer” in Discovery Kids/NBC television series Scout’s Safari. This show began filming in July 2002 and was shot at different locations in South Africa. The series ended in February 2004 after two seasons and twenty-six episodes. Giving her comments on shooting in South Africa and South Africa as a country, here is what she had to say;





“It’s a beautiful nation. Johannesburg is a lot like LA, except not as much traffic. Capetown is exciting and totally different.”

Anastasia appeared in the movie Rise: Blood Hunter in 2007. In 2010, she made an appearance on the HDNet series Svetlana. She further appeared on several series like; Sons of Anarchy, Malcolm in the Middle, 7th Heaven, Veronica Mars, Joan of Arcadia and Drake & Josh.

Anastasia said that in 2011 she experienced one of the most pivotal moments of her life when she discovered the world of Transformation through Emotional Intelligence. After going through an intense process of personal transformation her philosophy and approach to life have been in pursuit of authenticity.

In 2014, Baranova joined the cast of the Syfy post-apocalyptic horror-comedy-drama series Z Nation, where she played the role of Addison “Addy” Carver. The show still runs till date.

Anastasia Baranova Feet Body Size & Tattoos

Anastasia has a body measurement of 36-26-36 inches and stands at a height of 1.68m. Although there appears to be no given or known information about her shoe size, her bra size is a 36c and she weighs 58kg.

Anastasia is known to have a number of small tattoos on the upper part of her body, she has one right at the bottom of her neck, a phone booth tat on her back, a flower, an arrow, and a few more around her hand.

Anastasia Baranova Boyfriend, Husband and Kids

Anastasia Baranova has tweeted severally about her boyfriends since 2011, however, it’s unclear if she is actually in a relationship or not.

She once tweeted in May 2011 stating that she had a dream about the guy who left her when she was pregnant. Again she tweeted in April 2013, introducing some guy she was eating with as her first boyfriend.

On the 17th of January, 2017, she shared a picture of her cuddling Tyler and captioned it “Living The Dream.” “Rain or shine, as long as you’re mine. (AKA #donteverleavemeeeecauseillfiiiiiindyou). It’s still not clear if the two are in any form of relationship. Asides friendship of course

Tyler also shared a romantic picture of himself and Ana walking and holding hands on the street and he wished her happy birthday. But as earlier stated, her relationship status is still very unclear as nothing official has been said about this. She has no kids yet.

Quick Facts On Anastasia Baranova

Baranova is a very creative person, she is known to be an artist, a photographer, writer, painter, and singer. She loves the beach and she enjoys telling people how wonderful her land is.

Animals are an absolute fascination for Anastasia, and if you check her Instagram page you will see pictures of her dog. She also revealed that while they were in South Africa shooting, she became attached to a baby elephant and she held a lion cub without fear and was surprised at how quick they grow.

She shared that her favorite food is all Russian foods, desserts, and junk food, but she also loves pizza, Burger King, Italian, and Chinese dishes.

Anastasia Baranova is a big fan of the popular musician; Gwen Stefani, her favorite color is purple and she has very active Twitter and Instagram accounts.