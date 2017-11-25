Analeigh Tipton is an American actress and fashion model, known for placing third on Cycle 11 of America’s Next Top Model and for her roles in the films Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), Warm Bodies (2013), and Two Night Stand (2014).

Analeigh Tipton Bio

Analeigh was born Analeigh Christian Tipton November 9, 1988, in Minnesota, USA.

She spent her early childhood in, Minneapolis, and at age eight, Tipton and her family relocated to Sacramento, California, where she grew up.

Tipton went to school in Placerville and attended Marymount College, Palos Verdes.

She began skating at the age of two and a half and competed in four U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships. Later, she and her pair partner, Phillip Cooke, became twice regional champions and competed at the U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championships twice on the Juvenile level.





Tipton gave up competing at the age of 16 but continued to skate in charity ice shows for AIDS foundations and to rebuild a rink damaged in a fire

In 2008, Analeigh appeared on cycle 11 of America’s Next Top Model. She finished third in the competition.

Prior to America’s Next Top Model, Tipton was signed to I Model & Talent in Los Angeles and walked in Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall 2008 for designer, Kelly Nishimoto for her Fall 2008 collection, Imasu.

Tipton signed with Ford Models in Los Angeles and Abrams Artists Agency, in both the commercial and theatrical divisions.

She also appeared on Spain’s Marie Claire, Seventeen magazine’s December 2008-January 2009 edition, several pages spread in Maxim and Vogue. She was also featured in ads for Forever 21 and Guess.

For the love of writing, she decided to turn her back on modeling and began studying film at Marymount College in Palos Verdes, California.

She writes in her spare time. Her film credits include Crazy, Stupid Love, Warm Bodies, Two Night Stand and The Green Hornet.

She also made a guest appearance on the television comedy series The Big Bang Theory, which starred Jim Parsons.

Analeigh Tipton Dating/Boyfriend/Married

Analeigh Tipton has walked off from quite a number of relationships.

She got engaged to her longtime boyfriend of six years, Aaron McManus in 2013 but the engagement didn’t end at the altar as the couple called it off in 2014.

It was rumored that the break-up was as a result of her growing relationship with co-actor Jake McDorman.

After walking off from her longtime relationship with Aaron Mcmanus, it wasn’t long before she was seen everywhere with her new love, Jake McDorman – this actually confirmed the story as not just a mere rumor.

They got together and began dating while filming the freshman ABC series Manhattan Love Story in New York.

They were first seen kissing in the stands as they watched the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Big Apple on Aug. 25, 2014.

She confirmed the news further on the social media when she said: “It sounds corny, but I’m actually having my own little Manhattan Love Story, I’m relating to so many more things in the script because I’m kind of that girl right now.”

The couple are still together.

Analeigh Tipton Family

Analeigh is the daughter of Robin Jeanne (Debes) and Stephen Kimberley Tipton. Analeigh’s father has English roots while her mother is of half German, a quarter Norwegian, and a quarter Swedish descent.

Her father is a business person and her mother working in a private clinic.

Analeigh has an older sister, Whitney, and they were both raised in Sacramento, California.

My incredible family of strong women & loving dad. From here at Sundance to my sisters in Oakland and LA to my folks in Key West #WithHer pic.twitter.com/2X4XWuWrF6 — analeigh tipton (@OhAnaleigh) January 21, 2017

Analeigh Tipton Facts/Height

Analeigh was almost a victim of human trafficking when she was scammed by someone posing as a modeling agent who offered her an opportunity to meet some men for employment but instead found herself on a dinner date with a Saudi prince who later paid a sum of money for her to be his wife.

On the back of her right shoulder she has a tattoo of lyrics from “Plainsong” by The Cure: sometimes you make me feel like I’m living at the edge of the world like I’m living at the edge of the world “it’s just the way I smile.

The five feet inches tall sexy celebrity has been faring well in the industry and is worth $1.5 million.

Analeigh is very popular on the social media both her Twitter and Instagram accounts have thousands of followers.