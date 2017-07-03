Serving in a number of Republican administrations is not the only feather in this lady’s cap. There is so much that she has achieved over the years and it is in that vein that we are about to check out the topic Ana Navarro’s wiki, bio, CNN, husband, weight, family and the rest. This topic will definitely prove to be educative and entertaining so sit tight as we get started on the topic Ana Navarro’s wiki.

Ana Navarro’s Wiki/Bio

She was born Ana Navarro Flores on December 28, 1971, in Nicaragua.When she was just a younger back in 1980, her family moved from Nicaragua to the United States of America. She attended the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, a private Catholic college preparatory day school for girls in Coconut Grove, a neighborhood of the city of Miami, Florida.

She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she pursued a degree in Latin American Studies and Political Science in 1993. Soon after, in 1997, she obtained a Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University Law School. As mentioned earlier, she has served in a number of Republican administrations, including the transition team for Florida governor Jeb Bush in 1998.

She also served as the National Co-Chair of the Hispanic Advisory Council for John McCain in 2008 and Jon Huntsman Jr. in 2012. She supported Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign. In February 2014 she was hired as a political commentator for ABC News. She has also been a contributor to CNN and CNN en Español.

By October 2016 she made headlines when she strongly criticized Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on CNN after Donald Trump and Billy Bush recording surfaced, and called for party leaders to disown Trump. Then on November 7, she revealed that she had voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, which was quite a twist.

This just goes to prove that though she is a lifelong Republican, she is vehemently anti-Trump, and said she decided to vote for Clinton after seeing how close the race in Florida had become.

Ana Navarro CNN

Ana is currently working at the CNN network as a commentator and news reporter. She has actually been catapulted into the limelight by most of her appearances on CNN. She really came into the public eye when she went after Donald Trump. She has continued to express her dislike for the current President of the United States of America more and more.

For instance, when President Donald Trump marked Independence Day weekend by tweeting a video that seemed to endorse violence against the press, particularly CNN. The network did not take it lightly.

On ABC News’ “This Week,” CNN commentator Ana Navarro said the president took things too far and his tweet was inciting violence. “He is going to get somebody killed in the media,” she said. “Maybe that will stop him.” This is just one of the few things she has said about POTUS.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the president’s son-in-law and top advisor, Jared Kushner, complained about Navarro’s coverage to a senior executive at CNN’s parent company, Time Warner. The commentator has not ceased calling out the president and his administration. This has certainly not deterred her.

Ana Navarro’s Husband/Family/Weight

There is not a lot out there about the star’s personal life, so we cannot categorically tell you whether she is married or not. Also, in relation to her family, there is not much information out there about them. All we know is that they all emigrated from Nicaragua in 1980.

The star has quite the body and as such people must be very curious about her. She has recently lost some weight and in addition to that, she has worked hard to keep her weight in control. That is all we have on the topic Ana Navarro’s wiki, bio, CNN, husband, weight, family, in the event that anything else pops up, you will be the first to know.