Amy Yasbeck is an accomplished American film and television actress best known for her role in your favorite American sitcom, Wings.

Born as Amy Marie Yasbeck, the talented actress made her professional acting debut in 1985 in an unsold CBS television pilot, Rockhopper.

After putting up an impressive performance in Rockhopper, she landed a role in America’s favorite daytime soap opera TV series Days of Our Lives in 1987.

Yasbeck’s stroke of genius on acting was greatly and massively felt, to say the least, in several television shows, including Dallas, Spies, Werewolf, J.J. Starbuck, Magnum, China Beach, and Murphy Brown.

The ever-impressive actress also starred in the Disney television movie Splash, where she played the role of the mermaid Madison.

Most people know Yasbeck as a first-rate actress who brings out the best in every character she wears on set. But only a few persons know she likes taking up mermaid roles in movies.

The actress’ love for mermaids dates back to when she was a child. At the time, she fell in love for mermaids after watching a Disney movie that featured mermaids.

When Yasbeck landed a massive role as a mermaid in American made-for-television film, Splash, Too, in 1988, it was a fulfillment of a childhood dream.

To her credits also, she has been featured in movies like House II: The Second Story, Pretty Woman, Problem Child, Problem Child 2, and The Mask.

Amy Yasbeck Bio/Wiki

Amy Yasbeck was born in Blue Ash, Ohio, the United States of America, on 12 September 1962.

Her mother, Dorothy Louise Mary, of Irish ancestry, was a homemaker while her father, John Anthony Yasbeck, of Lebanese descent, was a butcher and grocery store owner.

As an American middle-class family, raising up Yasbeck wasn’t trying for John and Dorothy, owing to the family’s moral values and standards.

When it was time for schooling, John and his wife enrolled her at Summit Country Day School. She later joined Ursuline Academy.

As time moved on, a very tender Yasbeck tragically lost both of her parents to the cold hands of death. One died of heart attack while the other passed on after suffering emphysema – a progressive disease of the lungs.

Amy Yasbeck Husband/Family/Daughter

Having made a name for herself in Hollywood, Yasbeck is one of America’s most celebrated actresses.

But the actress is very famous for being the widow of actor John Ritter, a legendary country singer, and actor.

The couple met during the filming of the 1996 Dennis Dugan Movie Problem Child.

Ritter and Yasbeck finally started a life together as husband and wife on 18th September 1999, after an enchanting wedding at the Murphy Theater, Wilmington, Ohio.

It was not hard for Amy Yasbeck to be John’s real-life wife, having acted as his wife on screen.

Their long-lived intimate and romantic affair produced a daughter named Stella Ritter, who was born in September 1998 – a year before their marriage.

Tragedy, however, struck on September 11, 2003, in Yasbeck’s home when the family’s celebration of Stella’s 5th birthday turned sour.

On that day, Ritter fell into a coma while he was rehearsing for a sitcom – 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.

The Golden Globe winner was taken to the hospital and thought to suffer from a heart attack. But Ritter sadly passed away the same night at 10:48, at age 54.

It was later found that he died of aortic dissection, which stemmed from a previously undiagnosed congenital heart defect. He was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Unhinged by her husband’s bewildering death, Yasbeck filed a $67 million wrongful death lawsuit against doctors, radiologists, and cardiologists who treated him at the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

She alleged in her papers that the medical personnel misdiagnosed his condition and which, in turn, contributed to his death.

At the end of the legal battle, Yasbeck reportedly received more than $14M in settlements, although the jury concluded that the doctors who treated Ritter the day he died were not negligent.

John Ritter had three children from his previous relationship, named Jason, Carley, and Tyer.

Amy Yasbeck Dating/Boyfriend

When Ritter died and Yasbeck took the doctors that treated him to the court, a very brilliant attorney stood by her all through.

As time and events moved on, Yasbeck and attorney Michael Plonsker became intimately close, to the point that he started playing a father figure to Yasbeck’s teen daughter.

14 years after Ritter’s death, it was confirmed that the two found love in each other and are dating.

The report was also confirmed by an unidentified source close to Yasbeck.

“Amy and Michael were thrown together by the unbearable circumstances of their court case. She was still grieving for John and would frequently break down in tears.”

“It was extremely hard on her, and Michael provided Amy a shoulder to cry on. Over time, they grew closer and eventually fell in love,” the source explained.

Yasbeck’s new found ‘comforting shoulder’ – Plonsker – lives in Los Angeles, California.

As a successful legal practitioner, Plonsker has helped the actress’ family in securing their financial future.

In 2010, Plonsker was named one of the “Who’s Who in L.A. Law,” Los Angeles Business Journal.

He also was named “2005 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year” by the Century City Bar Association and is listed in The Best Lawyers in America in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012.

Amy Yasbeck Net Worth

Actress Amy Yasbeck has been very successful in her career and all the credit for that goes to her hard work and dedication.

Recently, she sold her Beverly Hills mansion that she shared with Ritter for $6.55million.

The 55-year-old’s current net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Amy Yasbeck Body Measurements

Yasback’s beautiful and attractive body is complemented with a height of 5 feet 7 inches.

She rocks a red hair, blue eyes, white face color and an impressive 34-25-35 body measurement.