Amy Reimann in an American interior designer, who got popular as Tommy Cook’s ex-wife and the wife of NASCAR star, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Her life is one of so many things happening in many different ways.

Amy Reimann Wiki, Bio

The beautiful woman was born on March 25, 1982, in Texas, United States, and it was mostly here that she alongside her sister was raised by her parents, Anna and Jeffrey Reimann.

For her education, even though it is unknown how she began, it is known that she later attended the University of Kentucky between 2000 and 2005 from where she graduated with a Bachelor degree in Interior Design.

While in the university, Amy was a member of the cheerleading team. After she graduated, she spent the next 3 years as a Project Coordinator-Interiors with Wakefield Beasley & Associates before moving to Micamy Design Studio where she remains till date as a Director-Charlotte Studio.

Amy Reimann Engagement, Married, Husband, Kids

The life of Amy Reimann centers greatly or has a lot to do with her relationship since that is one of the things that has kept her in the eye of the media and the public.





Before she settled down with her present husband, Amy wasn’t just involved but was even married to another man, Tommy Cook who was an assistant defensive line coach at the University of Kentucky.

It is unknown for how long the two dated, but they got married in 2008 and before the marriage could even reach 2 years it was over, they had parted ways.

It was reported that she got to meet Dale Earnhardt Jr while she was doing some interior work at his place. At the time, she was still married to Tommy, and it was claimed to be the reason why the two broke up. Based on speculations, Dale and Amy met in 2009 and it was since then that the relationship between them began.

Shortly after Amy and Tommy got a divorce, she appeared in public with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2011, officially marking the beginning of their public relationship. Before there meeting, Amy was said to have never followed car racing even though she has heard of Dale.

The two remained together until 2015 when they had their engagement after Earnhardt took the giant step of throwing the question on a family trip through Germany. It was very significant and important for him as he popped the question in a Lutheran church that his family attended more than 300 years ago.

“I was in shock, complete shock. My hands were on my face,” Amy who wasn’t expecting it revealed.

On December 31, 2016, Amy Reimann and Dale Earnhardt Jr. got married in a celebration that had many people from the racing sport.

The wedding took place in North Carolina at the Childress Vineyards.

2 years after they got married, Amy and Dale are doing very fine even though they are yet to have any child. However, in 2017, the couple broke the news that their first child, a girl is on the way, and the child will arrive sometime in 2018, without a due date given.

Amy Reimann Net Worth

Having a bold stance in the professional world if you consider her experience, it won’t be wrong to expect that Amy Reimann will have a good net worth to show for all she does. That said, the actual net worth of the woman is not known to the public.

On the other hand, her husband is doing great in his own field even though he is on his way to quit from the sports as a result of health concerns following a concussion that he suffered. According to Forbes, Amy’s Husband, Earnhardt Jr., has a net worth that is estimated to be $225 million. This is from his fans and sponsors as well as his performance which has seen him make over $400 million.

Amy Reimann Quick Facts

Birth: 25th March 1982 in Texas

Age: 35 years

Husband: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Kids: None

Occupation: Interior Designer

Body measurement: 34-26-35