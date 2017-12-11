You either know Amy Matthews from the Blog Cabin show or Modern Rustic with Amy Matthews. If this is not so, you probably meet her in This New House, Bathroom Renovations, Sweat Equity or Renovation Raiders.

Amy is passionate about making innovative architectural designs as well as educating others and spreading her knowledge and perception in the field in order to change people’s views of their homes.

For her, homes are one of the most important investments in life. As such, she has been inspiring and encouraging people to confront home improvement tasks through the shows she hosts for The Design Network, HGTV and DIY Network. She is often described as a licensed contractor, personal trainer or TV star.

Her love for home improvement has been traced to when she was only 14 years old. From what we learnt, she travelled with her church youth group to repair homes for families that couldn’t afford to do so. After this, Amy couldn’t get herself to stop thinking about making a career out of home improvement. This made her take part in several home improvement projects arranged by various organisations. Ultimately, she got to practically learn the important things involved in home renovation.

Amy Matthews Bio

Amy Matthews will celebrate her 45th birth anniversary on the 19th day of May 2018. She was born in 1973 and brought up in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.





It is known that she studied at Boston University. Also, she attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. After this, she decided to devote all her time to pursue her interest in home improvement. She returned to her hometown in Minnesota where she worked with The Family Handyman magazine. For the American home improvement magazine owned by Trusted Media Brands, Inc, Amy participated in projects ranging from outdoor repairs to new product demonstrations.

Amy didn’t have to struggle to make it in the field. It wasn’t long before she got to be the host of several TV shows. She is also known for her work with Habitat for Humanity, a global nonprofit housing organisation.

Beyond her shows, her works have been featured in a handful of publications and, she has severally appeared on national news programs of big media outlets like ABC and CNN. More to that, Amy Matthews is known as a personal trainer. She was certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Meanwhile, don’t be taken aback if you meet anyone proclaiming Amy an actress. Apart from appearing in many national and regional commercials, she has played leading roles in a number of films.

Amy has a son called Eli. She describes him as her favourite little man in the world. When she’s not on set, she is hanging out with Eli and Skip, her rescue dog.

Amy Matthews Tattoo

As mentioned earlier, Matthews is known for her work with Habitat for Humanity. She once worked with the global nonprofit housing organisation in Thailand and was very fulfilled taking part in the Habitat project to such extent she got her left forearm tattooed.

She had the ink tattoed in Thai characters on her arm and it means ‘humanity’.

Amy Matthews Yoga

It’s easy to find that Amy is as well, a Certified Laban Movement Analyst, therapist and yoga teacher. There is abundant information that would make one believe she is certified a yoga teacher by the Yoga Union and Heart of Yoga.

This is so because several bloggers have reported that she works privately as a movement therapist and yoga teacher. They even cite her site – embodied asana – to substantiate claims about her teaching embodied anatomy internationally in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, England, Israel, Slovakia and Japan. It is said that she has also done the same and movement workshops for programs in New York, Philadelphia, Berkeley, and Nebraska.

Sadly, this is a misconception. The Amy Matthews associated with yoga is different from the Amy Matthews involved in home improvement projects.

Amy Matthews Plastic Surgery

Though it has circulated that Amy Matthews went through a plastic surgery to enhance her beauty, we found that the plastic surgery talks have nothing to do with this Amy Matthews.

If you come across people talking about Amy Matthews’ facelift and nose-job, they are probably referring to another Amy Mathews, an Australian television, film and theatre actress.

Amy Matthews Body Measurements

While is obvious that Amy Matthews is very much taller than 5 feet, it is believed that she weighs 59kg and that her body measurements are 36-26-37 inches.