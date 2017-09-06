Amy Holmes is a renowned American political news anchor who previously worked for Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze TV and TheBlaze’s Real News. She hosted MSNBC’s 5:30 AM news program Way Too Early from 2015 to 2016.

A former speech writer for House Majority Leader, Republican Senator Bill Frist, Amy frequently contributes to CNN on flagship programs like Anderson Cooper 360, Wolf Blitzer’s Situation Room, and Election Center. Amy also contributes to Fox News and has acted as a news anchor on a couple of TV dramas including Fox’s Shots Fired and a super hero show on TickTV.

Amy’s whip smart reporting has made her a favorite of many Americans who are often keen on knowing beyond her career exploits. Read on to discover more from her biography to the publicly available information on her personal life.

Amy Holmes Biography, Parents

Amy M. Holmes was born on July 25th 1973 in Zambia. Her father is an African while her mother is a white American. Her parents divorced when she was 3 years old. As a result, Holmes spent the rest of her childhood growing up in her mother’s native of Seattle Washington DC.

Amy attended Princeton University from where she graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. While at Princeton, Amy was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta. She also founded an animal rights group, Ahimsa which opposed animal testing.

Career

Despite studying Economics in school, Holmes opted for a career in journalism. She began her career at Fox News Chanel as a contributor. Amy then became a news anchor on Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze TV and a host of TheBlaze’s Real News.

Additionally, Amy anchored Washington Times and Talk Radio Network’s program “America’s Morning News” which was syndicated to over 1.5 million daily listeners.

Six years into her career, Amy had attracted the attention of People Magazine who enlisted her among their May 2000 list of 50 Most Beautiful People.

Amy has co-hosted/hosted The View, HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher, and BET’s “Lead Story.” She has appeared on NBC Nightly News, Dateline, Meet the Press, PBS’s To the Contrary and CBS Early Morning Show.

Holmes has also worked as a senior staff member of the federal agency, the Corporation for National and Community Service which is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing AmeriCorps.

For three years, between 2003 and 2006, Amy served on the non-profit Independent Women’s Forum as the economic project director and campus project director.

After this role, she became the speech writer for Republican Senator from Tennessee, Bill Frist. On the role she served for three years, Holmes wrote on topics ranging from the Iraq War to economic and energy policy and judicial nominations.



Holmes have interviewed several political bigwigs, among them Donald Trump, Karl Rove as well as top senators, governors and congressmen. Others include Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone and best-selling authors.

Holmes received a Thurgood Marshall Community Leader Award for her CNN coverage of the 2006 and 2008 elections.

Amy Holmes Net Worth

The details of Amy’s earnings has never been made public by any publication whatsoever. However, with a career so successful, one can rightly speculate that Amy is earning quite a whopping sum for her vast contributions to the world of news media. Her net worth is estimated to be in the tune of $3 million.

Amy Holmes Married/Husband

Amy Holmes is one of those private journalists who’d rather keep people guessing about the details of her personal life, including her marital/relationship status.

However, sometime in 2014, Amy revealed via her Twitter account that she helped raise the two kids if her mysterious ex-boyfriend who per reports broke up with her in 2006. Her boyfriend had he kids with another unnamed woman.

@TWATLS @moise_fritz My goodness. If you were to judge me? 41. never married. Helped raise 2 kids I’m proud of bees knees. They own me. — Amy Holmes (@realamymholmes) September 26, 2014

@TheBlazeHotList @moise_fritz doesn’t if feel good to love someone more than yourself? — Larry Smith (@TWATLS) September 26, 2014

While the identity of the boyfriend whose kids she helped raise remains concealed, Holmes has been confirmed to have been in a romantic relationship Lloyd Grove, the former New York Daily gossip columnist.

In April 2016, Holmes was rumored to be in a relationship with slate.com writer, Mickey Kaus, however, she debunked the rumors herself via a Tweet.

Went to dinner tonight w/ my dear friend @kausmickey who thought my Twitter reference to “Him” to was a boyfriend. Lol. No. The big guy. — Amy Holmes (@realamymholmes) April 14, 2016

To answer the obvious question, Amy has never been married to anyone, at least, not at the time of this writing.