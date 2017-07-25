Amiyah Scott is an American model and actress best known as the first transgender woman to tape for the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her most prominent role yet is that of Cotton on Lee Daniels-created musical drama series Star which airs on Fox.

The role where she portrays a transgender femals has also garnered her much attention. Scott is the third trans to play a trans major character in a scripted American TV drama series.

Scott has won the hearts of many Star fans with her incredible acting, some fans even consider her as one of the best actresses on the TV series. Her popularity on the show has caused fans to become interested in her personal life, with many seeking answers to curious questions.

Amiyah Scott Wiki/Bio

She was born as Arthur Scott on January 11, 1988, in Manhattan New York City but raised in New Orleans Lousiana. At an early age, Scott recognized that her personality didn’t fit into the male body she was born with.

As a result, she told her family that she no longer wanted to be male. Without her parent’s blessings, Scott underwent a partial transgender surgery at the age of 15 years and fully transitioned to a female at the age of 17.

Uncomfortable with her parent’s disapproval of her choice, Scott moved out of her family home and began making a living for herself. Undeterred by bullying and criticisms from her community, Scott went on to start a career in modelling, ballroom dancing as well as acting.

Shortly after she left home, her parents decided to accept her the way she was and became supportive of her career.

In no time, Scott was able to build a large social media following. She is known for her signature colorful eccentric wigs, makeup and entire fashion sense. She has named the likes of Rihanna and Lil’ Kim as her biggest style inspirations.

Amiyah boasts over 1.1 million followers on her Instagram account and over 195,000 Twitter followers. She is considered an inspiration and motivation to many transgender people. Scott is committed to being a voice for the LGBT community and looks up to fellow transgender actress Laverne Cox.

Media outlet, VH1 crowned her “KING” after reporting that she “is the first transgender model to amass a large social media following on Instagram.”

Scott has since added the title to her handles across all social media platforms. Her own website is named kingamiyahscott.com.

TV/Film Career

Bravo came knocking her way in 2015 and Amiyah opened. For 4 weeks she taped for their hit reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, scenes involving her never aired due to creative differences between her and the show producers. Amiyah did establish a good relationship with the cast and has hinted a return to reality TV, but for the right salary.

In one interview, she said;

“When you’re on scripted TV, you’re playing a character. But I want to show people who I am. I’ve learned to never say never, so I would be open to doing reality TV again…for the right check of course.”

Scott was plunged deep into the mainstream in 2016 when Lee Daniels selected her to portray the role of Cotton, a transgender female on Fox musical drama series “Star.”

On the series, she is estranged from her mother Carlotta (Queen Latifah) who struggles to accept her image. Star was renewed for a second season which is to air from September 2017.

Apart from her TV career, Amiyah is also a model, makeup artist and event host.

Amiyah Scott Married/Husband/Boyfriend

People are always curious to know the details of the romantic lives of transgender people and so is the case with Amiyah Scott. For one, she has been rumored to be in romantic relationship with a number of rappers suspected to be gay.

While she was filming for RHOA, Amiyah brought her hair stylist Kellon Deryck who was already in a relationship at the time, to pose as her boyfriend.

Most recently, she has been linked with Micah Dixon. They have both appeared on red carpet events together and taken to social media to gush about each other.

On Valentine’s Day 2017, Amiyah dedicated this post to her flame;

To clear the rumors about if Amiyah is married, well she is not and has never been. She seems to be waxing stronger with her current flame. Only time will tell where it would lead.

They really do seem to be in love. Just take a look at Micah Dixon’s Instagram account.