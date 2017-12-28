Advertisement

Love her or hate her, Amina Blue has come to stay. You might be wondering how it is possible for someone who is not of the average height for models to be buzzing on the social media.

Well…her name is Amina Blue and she is 5 feet 1 inch tall which is less than the average height of 5 feet 9 inches for models. The young and talented model has made a name for herself and the whole of New York City and beyond knows who she is.

Amina Blue is an American model best known for appearing in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season. She is also the star in Tyga’s music video 1 of 1.

Amina Blue’s Bio and Ethnicity

The hot and curvy model was born on April 2, 1993, in Brooklyn, New York, United States. She is of German and Pakistani descent. Amina was born to a German mother and her a Pakistani father who are now divorced.

From a very tender stage, she had always wanted to be a model but she encountered challenges from her father who is a devout Muslim and wanted their daughter to have an arranged marriage and be a stay-at-home wife. After he did not accept her tattoos or career path in modeling, Amina cut him off from her life. She has a close relationship with her mother and considers her, her biggest influence and supporter in life.

At the beginning of her career, the sexy model was often discouraged by people due to her height standing at 5 ft 1 inch and her tattoos, although she has got a desirable body measuring 32-18-43.





She did a variety of shoots but was mostly an animal rights and pro-veganism activist. Her social media features a large number of intense posts about being a vegan and at times includes violent imagery.

The young model struggled really hard until she got her breakthrough at the age of 19 when she first appeared as a video vixen and in hot music videos including Fabulous, New Level by ASAP Ferg, and Rich Gang. In 2012, she was cast for Yeezy Season 1 which was a turning point in her career.

Along with Kanye, Amina has worked with legendary fashion editor Carine Roitfeld whom she considers a good friend. Today, Amina has her own female vegan fashion shoe line and has garnered an impressive following on Instagram totalling over 555,000 followers.

Personal Life

The Super-sexy model is from Queens and currently resides in Brooklyn. She is a pro-veganism activist, and of course, her favorite food is soy nuggets.

Amina is covered in tattoos and she only likes vegan ink tattoos. She has a brother who passed away when he was a teenager. One of her tattoos on her ribs according to her, is a tribute to him.

Blue owns four pit bulls which she once revealed sleep with her in her bed and one of them is probably heavier than she is. “They’re relaxed around females, protective around men.”

The hot and sexy model loves to influence people. On her Instagram bio, Amina states “I AM INFLUENCE”. She feels she can influence people in different ways. Starting from young women gaining confidence, to helping people learn and transition into veganism (the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products).

The 24-year-old hopes to be a “second option” for Stella McCartney’s vegan shoe line and is active on Instagram and other social media platforms. She currently has more than 617k followers on her Instagram

Is Amina Blue Dating? Who is her Boyfriend

Amina Blue dated Rob Kardashian back in 2014. Their relationship lasted for just one year and ended in 2015. In 2016, she had a relationship with DeAndre Hopkins, a Houston all-time Pro-receiver shortly before she met Tyga. Although, there were speculations that the duo were dating when she shared she and Tyga’s pictures on SnapChat but that was not true.

The 24-year-old model is still single and not in any relationship at the moment.

Quick Facts about Amina Blue: Wiki / Height

Name: Amina Blue

Date of birth: April 2, 1993

Birth City: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Birth sign: Aries

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Pakistani/German

Profession: Model

Height: 5 ft. 1 inch

Body Measurements: 32″-18″-43″

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye color: Blue

Education: N/A

Net Worth: N/A