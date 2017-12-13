Amelia Heinle is an American actress popular for her role in a number of hit American soap operas and some high profile movies. She is of white ethnicity and stands at a height of 5ft 6 inches.

Amelia Heinle’s Bio

Amelia Heinle was born in Phoenix, Arizona where she grew up on the 17th of March, 1973. She is the oldest of five siblings and when she was 15 years, she moved to New Jersey with her family. She loves to travel and is fond of visiting new places around the World. Apart from travelling, she is a dedicated dog lover and owns three cute ones named Walter, Rufus, and Po Po.

Amelia Heinle’s Acting Career

Amelia Heinle’s career has seen her feature in over 10 movies and over 7 Television shows; winning her 2 awards back to back in 2014 and 2015. She made her television debut in 1993, playing the role of Steffi Brewster in the ABC show “Loving”. She remained on the show till 1995 when it changed into its spin-off “The City”, still portraying the character Steffi for another one year.

The series created an opportunity for Amelia to get some well-deserved recognition. Her performance in “Loving” earned her a nomination for the Outstanding Female Newcomer by the Soap Opera Digest Award.

Amelia has landed parts in many television films, including “Quicksilver Highway”, “Black Cat Run” and “Purgatory”.





In 2001, she played the role of Mia Sunders in the popular show “All My Children” and remained in the show till 2004. Unfortunately, she ended her role as Mia Sunders and decided not to renew her contract, after her character was going to be limited and pushed to the background.

However, her role as Mia Sanders made her the perfect choice to take over major roles in the world of soap operas. This earned her replacing Heather Tom in portraying the character of Victoria Newman in the CBS hit soap “The Young and the Restless” in 2005.

In 2009, she appeared in the television series “CSI: Miami” and “Ghost Whisperer”.

Amelia Heinle’s Music Video

Apart from Television shows and films, Amelia has also appeared in the music video for Everclear’s song “I Will Buy You a New Life”, which has been a radio classic since 1997.

Awards

The Young and the Restless earned Amelia the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series by Daytime Emmy Award in 2014 and 2015. She was also named one of TV’s most beautiful women in a soap opera digest and TV’s guide choice for Daytime’s big screen potential stars.

Amelia Heinle’s Husband, Family & Children

In February 1995, Amelia got married to her “Loving” co-star and on-screen love interest, Michael Weatherly and On the 10th of January 1996, she welcomed her first child with Michael, a son named August Manning Weatherly. She was with Michael for two years till they got divorced in 1997.

Amelia Heinle’s Marriage With Thad Luckinbill

Amelia Heinle got married for the second time, ten years later, in March 2007 to Thad Luckinbill. Thad was her co-star in the Young and Restless show and portrayed her on-screen ex-husband. She had two children with Thad, a son named Thaddeus Rowe Luckinbill Jr. born on the 2nd of November 2007 and a daughter named Georgia March Luckinbill born on the 17th of December 2009.

On the 1st of March 2017, Thad Luckinbill filed for a divorce from Amelia at the Los Angeles Superior Court under the provision of “irreconcilable differences”. He further filed for joint custody of his two children, Thaddeus Jr. and Georgia. This ended her ten-year-old marriage with Thad.

Amelia Heinle’s Net Worth

As of early 2017, Amelia has amassed a net worth of 4 million dollars. This has been accumulated during her acting career which started in the early 90’s. Her performance in the ABC show “Loving” with its spin-off “The City” brought her the much-needed recognition that contributed to her net worth.

Apart from contributing to her rising popularity, her role as Mia Sanders in the show “All My Children” contributed considerably to her net worth as well. The Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Amelia clinched twice- in 2014 and 2015, also provided her with a sizeable income that also contributed to her net worth.