As Amanda Plummer’s parents are passionate about acting, it isn’t surprising she ditched being a jockey and picked acting as her career. While the American actress’ father, Christopher Plummer is a Canadian actor, her mother, Tammy Grimes was an American stage actress and singer.

Amanda Plummer has attained global fame as an American actress. She is of great popular interest for her stage works and roles in films like “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013). While many got to recognize Amanda after she was starred with Robin Williams in “The Fisher King” (1991), others started regarding her as an actress of international fame when she portrayed Yolanda in “Pulp Fiction” (1994).

Being Yolanda earned Amanda a nomination as the Funniest Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the American Comedy Award just as being Lydia in “The Fisher King” got her nominated for the BAFTA and Chicago Film Critics Association Awards in the Best Actress Supporting Role category.

See Also – Julia Benson Bio, Body, Measurements, Dating, Married, Husband

Aside those, Amanda’s portrayal of Lusia Burke in “Miss Rose White” (1992) obtained for her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. It also gained her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award. That’s not all, playing the Nettie Cobb role in 1993 “Needful Things” secured for Amanda the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also appeared as Paulina Marcos in 1996 television film – “The Right to Remain Silent.” For the role, she bagged the CableACE Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Amanda Plummer has also been honoured for her stage performances. She was Josephine in 1981 “A Taste of Honey” and was nominated for the Tony and Drama Desk Awards. For 1982 “Agnes of God”, she picked up the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress. She was again nominated for the Tony Award after she played Eliza Doolittle in “Pygmalion” (1987).

Amanda Plummer Bio

The actress was born as Amanda Michael Plummer in 1957. She celebrated her 60th birth anniversary on 23rd March 2017. Plummer is the only child of Christopher Plummer and Tammy Grimes. She was born in the city of New York.

Amanda didn’t get to spend much time together with her parents. They divorced when she was young and her mother was left with the task of bringing her up. Most of the contact she had with her dad as a kid was through his films.

It is believed that watching her father’s films and witnessing her mum’s involvement with acting inspired her to work towards being an actress.

Read Also – Amanda Fuller Body Measurements, Hot, Bio, Married, Husband, Net Worth

Amanda Plummer graduated from the United Nations High School in New York and attended the Middlebury College. Before she went to college, she rehearsed acting in her room using classical music. She once talked about this. She said:

“…Music tells stories. I’d put on a record and proceed silently. I’d keep putting the needle back to a certain segment because I hadn’t died well enough. I had to really, really feel dead.”

Amanda made her film debut as Annie in 1981 “Cattle Annie and Little Britches”. She loves acting for films but prefers theatre. Amanda doesn’t play roles everybody likes. She likes devilish, thorny, dirty and mean roles. To her, “that’s where the drama is.”

Amanda Plummer Married, Partner, Kids

True, Amanda Plummer will celebrate her 61st birth anniversary on 23rd March 2018. Considering her age, many assume she was once married and with kids. Well, she isn’t, has never been and has no children.

Nonetheless, she had something special with the Anglo-Irish stage and film actor, Peter O’Toole. It is said they fell in love after they worked together on several films and shared stage. Later, it circulated that they have fallen apart.

After O’Toole, she developed another romantic relationship with an English film director – Paul Chart. They were spotted together on several occasions. But them, it emerged when it was most anticipated that they might end up as life partners, that they have decided to abandon the relationship. Nobody knows what happened and, Amanda has not been romantically linked to anyone since then (the mid-1990s)

Check Out – Zoie Palmer Bio, Married, Husband, Son, Family, Body Measurements

Amanda Plummer Body Measurements

Amanda Plummer is 4 inches taller than 5ft. It has commonly been assumed that her body measurements are 36-27-36.