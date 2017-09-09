Amanda Fuller is an American television and film actress best known for her first series regular role on ABC’s Last Man Standing.

The gorgeous television and movie star has been on the screen since she was in grade school when she started modelling. Now, she has blossomed into a very beautiful woman with great career in acting and storytelling.

Amanda Fuller, Body Measurements, Hot

Believe it or not, Amanda has a unique body type. Her success in modelling was not without her beautifully built body.

She has an hourglass body with a measurement of 36-25-37 inches (91-64-94 cm). Her Bra size is 43B. She also weighs 59 kg; Height in Feet: 5′ 5″; Waist Size: 25 inches (64 cm) Hips Size: 37 inches (94 cm);Bra Size/Cup Size- 34B; Shoe Size- 7 (US); and dress Size of 6 (US).

Call it hot, sexy, Amanda has all of those embedded in her. Check out some of her hot photos that give you the Amanda Fuller fix.

Recently, in 2017, Amanda coloured her hair blue, she explained that this action was supposed to stage a form of a comeback for her and that she believes she will empower herself to improve herself now and cite this hair dye as a start of a new journey for her.

“I never had the guts to do it. not even in my 20’s. and even now, as a ‘successful’, independent, self-reliant 32 yr old woman w/ an established and yet growing career…I’ve been too chicken to. scared people won’t like it. scared I won’t be in the ‘perfect’ condition to book any part that comes my way. scared to break the rules. which is ironic because in my work, breaking the rules is my favourite thing to do…my most favourite stories to tell are the ones that break all the rules. but in my real life, I am still that boxed in girl…always playing by the rules and trying to make everybody else happy….most of the time. I’m still working on it. but not yesterday,” she posted.

Amanda Fuller Bio

Born on August 27, 1984, in Sacramento, California, United States of America, Amanda Fuller belongs to American nationality and her ethnicity is white. She has an older brother whose name is Jeff Fuller.

She began her modelling career at the age of 3 when she started posing for the print ads of her parents’ furniture store – My Kid’s Room and in 1993. That same year, Amanda started taking acting and dance lessons when her parents enrolled her in Ron Cisneros’s Cisneros Studio of Dance.

She made her professional acting debut in the TV mini-series Tales of the City after which she appeared in the role of Brittany in the TV movie titled Deadly Whispers where she played the role of Crystal Action.

In ‘‘Til There Was You, she played the role of a 13-year-old girl whose mature role was played by Jennifer Aniston. In Askari, she played opposite Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin. Fuller attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in 2002 and graduated from there. In 2012, she got her big break when she took the role of Dr. Morgan Peterson in Season 8 of Grey’s Anatomy.

However, Fuller had in 1996, worked on her first video game project by playing the role of Gabrielle in Frankenstein: Through the Eyes of the Monster.

Her most recognised role came in the movie ‘Red, White and Blue’ and ‘Creature’. She was highly praised for her exceptional performance in the movie.

Up until now, Amanda Fuller has appeared in numerous television movies including ‘Don King: Only in America’, ‘Carson’s Vertical Suburbia’, ‘Real Story’, ‘Safety Patrol’, ‘Children of Fortune’, ‘Anatomy of a Hate Crime’, ‘Conviction’ and ‘Primal Doubt’.

Among the TV series that helped her gain much popularity include ‘Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit’, ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’, ’NCIS’, ‘7th Heaven’, ‘Judging Amy’, ‘Boston Public’, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, ‘The Division’, ‘Malcom in the Middle’, ‘The Practice’, ‘and ‘8 Simple Rules’.

Amanda Fuller Married, Husband

Aside from her professional life, Amanda has an adorable boyfriend whose name is Matthew BryanFeld.

Matthew is an actor, vocalist, writer and musician. The two seem to be very happy together as they continued to share the bunch of love each other.

.speaking of slaying…sometimes when I try to dress up nice I just end up looking like a vampire with a cool fake bow tie…but he still ❤️'s me, so it's ok. A post shared by Amanda Fuller (@akaamandafuller) on Aug 19, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

.just a tiny bit happy about our new Costco membership. #takeTHATnationalselfieday (how is that an actual thing?!) #lookcloser to find the #picturewhithinapicture #soooooometa A post shared by Amanda Fuller (@akaamandafuller) on Jun 21, 2016 at 9:03pm PDT

Last year, Amanda described her boyfriend as the sweetest as posted a picture of a gift she received from him.

“My sweet being the sweetest… I don’t know how I got to be so lucky. you are my everything @matthewbryanfeld. and not just because you surprised me at work with the most beautiful bouquet of flowers the day before my birthday. I love you with all my heart. (Sorry for the sap everyone, I just can’t help it)”she said.

Amanda Fuller Net Worth

The 32-year old American Actress is yet to unveil her true net worth but Amanda has definitely garnered for herself a huge amount of money from her numerous appearances in TV series.

Her work on many hit TV series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NCIS, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Division, Malcolm in the Middle, That 70s Show, Grey’s Anatomy and Last Man Standing, have given her a net worth estimated at $5 million.

Amanda has also previously directed the production of the theatrical play This is our Youth written by Kenneth Lonergan.