Allison Scagliotti is an American actress who began her career in 2002. More dominant in the small screen, Allison has made numerous guest appearances from One Tree Hill to Vampire Diaries, and CSI. However, she is best known for her role in Drake and Josh, Warehouse 13, and Stitchers. The later was canceled in September 2017 after 3 seasons and 31 episodes.

Allison Scagliotti Bio

Allison Glenn Scagliotti was born on September 21, 1990, in Monterey, California where she was raised until the age of 5 when she relocated to Mandeville, Louisiana. In Louisiana, Allison joined her school’s drama club. In 2001, at the age of 11, she was discovered by an acting coach who was giving a seminar Barns and Noble little stage. Allison became homeschooled at the age of 11 in order to focus more on her acting. Two years later, she relocated to Hollywood with her mother, Lauren Scagliotti.

Allison made her professional debut in 2002 TV film, America’s Most Terrible Things. She appeared in two more TV films; Once Around the Park, and Joint Custody before appearing in an episode of Grounded for Life in 2004.

Allison’s career picked up in 2004 when she landed the recurring role of Mindy Crenshaw, Josh’s girlfriend in Drake & Josh. She appeared in 8 episodes from 2004 – 2007. During her time on Drake & Josh, she made guest appearances in a number of shows including; Zoey 101, Read It and Weep, ER and One Tree Hill.

Read Also: Molly Ephraim Bio, Husband, Net Worth, Height, Body Measurements

After her role in Drake & Josh, Allison had a short-lived recurring role in Gemini Division (2008). She made her feature film debut in 2009 appearing in comedy film Endless Bummer. Also in 2009, she appeared in independent drama film My Name Is Jerry which was released on DVD.

After more guest roles including in Smallville (2009) and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2009), Scagliotti landed the first main small screen role in Syfy’s science fiction series Warehouse 13. She played the role of Claudia Donovan.

Warehouse 13 became a hit for Syfy exposing Allison to widespread recognition. The series premiere garnered 3.5 million viewers making it the third highest debut for the network. The episode 6 of the firsts season attracted a record 4.4 million viewers making it the series highest rated. The series continued for 5 successful seasons and 64 episodes. Of that lot, Allison appeared in 60 episodes. She also reprised her role in an episode of related show Eureka.

After Warehouse 13 ended in 2014, Allison got her next main role as Camille Engelson in ABC Family Stitchers which premiered in June 2015. Unfortunately, the show was canceled in September 2017 after 3 seasons.

Allison Scagliotti Facts

She is of Irish, German, Italian, English and Jewish descent.

Allison studied at Glendale Community College and later attended New York University.

Read Also: Emily Swallow Wiki, Bio, Height, Body Measurements, Married, Husband

But that’s not the only education she’s had. In 2015, Allison enrolled in Berklee Online’s Bachelor of Professional Studies degree program as an Interdisciplinary Music Studies major.

She is clearly a sucker for knowledge. In case you didn’t know, Allison was, in her words, “an overachiever straight-A student in school.”

Scagliotti has made a couple of appearances on stage productions. In 2012, she appeared at HERE Theatre in Unhealthy playing a lead role and in 2014 in an Off-Broadway Musical, Jasper in Deadland.

Allison idolizes punk rocker Joan Jett and has once shared the screen with her.

Since the fall of 2015, Scagliotti has been in a band known as Nice Enough People. Her bandmates include her Drake & Josh co-star, Jerry Trainor.

She counts two famous people as cousins. One is Kevin Pfeffer, the front man of Five Minutes to Freedom, the other is Alex Scagliotti, a National Wakeboard Champion.

While filming Warehouse 13 in Toronto, Canada, Allison played covers at a number open mic nights.

Allison is incredibly talented. In addition to acting and singing, she also plays the guitar and dances ballet.

Heartbeats for @berkleeonline and @guildguitars. A post shared by Allison Scagliotti (@wittyhandle) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

She is a huge fan of David Lynch and counts his Twin Peaks as one of her favorite shows.

Allison Scagliotti Net Worth – $3 Million

Allison has done very well with herself. Her highest paying roles are no doubt Warehouse 13 and Stitchers. That said, her net worth is estimated to be $3 Million.

Read Also: Elizabeth Henstridge Bio, Facts, Boyfriend, Body Measurements, Dating, Parents

Allison Scagliotti Married/Boyfriend

Scagliotti is incredibly secretive when it comes to her personal life. None of her relationships have ever come to media attention and she hasn’t been linked with anyone. However, it is most likely that she is not married.

Catch up with her on Twitter and Instagram.

Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)