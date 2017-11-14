CBS sideline reporter Allie LaForce is the one many women wish to be and many men dream about. Before becoming a big name in American sports broadcasting, LaForce’s beauty and brains qualities made her a beauty Queen when she was just a teenager.

Hailing from a family with a rich history of sports (both her parents were college athletes), LaForce was raised to become an athlete. Growing up with an aunt that was a varsity basketball coach, LaForce easily fell in love with the game and aspired to play it all the way to college.

However, while attending Vermilion High School, LaForce had to take a hiatus from basketball to focus on the perks that came with being crowned Miss Teen USA 2005. She had earned a spot to compete for the crown after winning Miss Ohio Teen USA 2005 title in September 2004, at the first time of trying. Amazingly, her mother Lesa LaForce (née Rummell) was Miss Ohio USA 1977.

While her Queen duties didn’t afford her the time to play for a basketball scholarship, LaForce got her wish to play college basketball when she was granted a walk-on spot on the Bobcats’ women’s basketball team of Ohio University.

After enjoying a brief period of college basketball, LaForce, upon her mom’s suggestion decided to focus her attention on building a sports reporting career. She produced and hosted a college football coaches show for her school. Later she freelanced for SportsTime Ohio as a high school football and basketball sideline reporter. LaForce who majored in broadcast journalism graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2010.

After graduation, she was hired by Fox 8 News as a sports anchor and reporter. She began by working for the network’s Cleveland affiliate WJW channel 8. A year into her job, she snapped an Emmy Award for anchoring FOX 8’s Friday Night Touchdown high school football show.





In 2014, LaForce got her big break when she was hired by CBS Sports where she works as the lead reporter for SEC college football games as well as college basketball games. LaForce also reports on the NBA for TNT.

Allie LaForce Husband/Relationship with Joe Smith/Married

LaForce’s relationship with Joe Smith progressed from fiancee to wife in 2015 when the couple got married. Joe Smith is an American professional baseball pitcher.

Born on March 22, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Smith attended Wright State University where he was drafted by the Mets in the third round of the 2006 Major League Baseball draft. He is best known for his years with the Cleveland Indians (2009 – 2013). He has also played for Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays.

LaForce’s husband, Joe Smith has revealed that he has a 50% chance of inheriting the Huntington’s disease from his mother who was diagnosed in 2012. The disease is a condition that leads to the death of nerve cells in the brain. Smith revealed that he would get tested before he decides to have children.

Allie LaForce Instagram

LaForce’s Instagram account is the place her fans get to see many hot photos of her as well as cute photos of her and her husband Joe Smith. She boasts over 34 k fans and counting on the social media platform. Here are some photos of the hot reporter as seen on her Instagram page.

Allie LaForce Net Worth

Allie’s earnings from her journalism career have never been made public, thus leaving her net worth to mere speculations. However, it is a known fact that her husband Joe rakes in an average salary of $3 million.