As an actress, Allie Deberry gathered most of the attention she needed to thrive in her career between May 2011 and March 2014. Within this time frame, she was a recurring cast – Paisley Houndstooth in the American teen sitcom series – A.N.T. Farm, for which she was most known.

Allie Deberry’s Acting Career

In 2013, the role earned her a nomination for the YA Awards, she was nominated for the Best Performance in a TV Series category for recurring young actress. Apart from that, she guest starred as Cammy in True Jackson, VP (2009), appeared as a ballet student that same year in The Wannabes and as Destiny the next year in Shake It Up.

Most recently, we’ve seen Allie Deberry as Mindy Hagan in the 2017 American science comedy film – Lazer Team 2. Before this, she was Savannah in 2014’s Suburgatory and Jessica in 2015 From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. In 2016, she played Hermione in A Midsummer’s Hawaiian Dream. After this, she got a Lisa Weld role in Mamaboy, a 2017 comedy film directed by Aaron Leong.

Records have it that Deberry was a model before she became an actress. It is said that she started modelling at the age of 5 in Houston, Texas. She was the face of various commercials and campaigns before she decided to see if she would do well in acting. This took her to Los Angeles and at the age of 7, and in 2001, she got to play a flower girl in a TV film titled The Way She Moves. In the same year, she also appeared as Brittany on It’s a Miracle, a television show that aired on then PAX-TV. Two years later, Deberry got for herself a guest role in a television series, she played young Alex in I’m with Her.

Her first theatrical film came when she was 13 years old. She was hired to portray Sara Pedersen in Love and Mary.

Allie Deberry Bio, Age, Family

The American Actress and model was born as Alexandria Danielle Deberry in Kingwood, Texas. She will celebrate her 24th birth anniversary on the 26th day of October 2018.

As she’s the last of Tom and Cindy Deberry’s three children, Allie has two older siblings. We know that young Allie was a student of a public school in Texas. She attended Kingwood Park High School where she was pretty famous and participated in various sporting activities. She was a choir and cheerleading member. While she was portraying Paisley Houndstooth in A.N.T. Farm, she was as well taking online college courses.

Allie Deberry’s Net Worth

People started wanting to know the value of Deberry’s riches the moment she strongly established her celebrity status. This has triggered several estimations of her net worth which can’t be substantiated.

While it is said that she’s worth as much as $6 million, you will also find that the worth of her wealth is only $500 thousand. Clearly, Allie Deberry’s net worth is best known to her alone.

Allie Deberry’s Body Measurements

The fact that Deberry is pretty cannot be gainsaid, nobody would say she isn’t. The actress is described every now and then with words like “hot” and “beautiful”. Allie Deberry is 5 inches taller than 5 feet and, it is believed that her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches.

Who’s Allie Deberry’s Boyfriend?

Back in 2014, it was thought that Allie Deberry and Justin Hangs would become great lovers. Hangs was a student of West Michigan high school – Fenton High. He posted a YouTube video wherein he confessed his affection for Allie and asked her to be his prom date – he called the video a promposal.

He backed the video with a tweet to Deberry as shown below:

Responding, Deberry asked Hangs to get 1,500 retweets. While it’s apparent today that Deberry and Hangs aren’t lovers, it has commonly been assumed that she was Hangs’ prom date.

Since then, Allie Deberry has, however, been romantically linked to Tyler Beede, an American professional baseball pitcher. While many are yet to believe that Tyler and Allie are lovers, it emerged that Tyler has proposed to her. Allie confirmed this with a tweet that read:

“We are engaged! In you, I’ve found the one I’ve prayed for, the love of my life and my best friend. I can’t wait to love you forever.”

WE ARE ENGAGED! In you I've found the one I've prayed for, the love of my life, & my best friend. I can't wait to love you forever!💍✨💕 pic.twitter.com/RKtqg2FEw1 — Allie DeBerry Beede (@AllieDeBerry) November 23, 2016

They got married in November 2017.