Allen Leech is a sensational Irish actor probably best known for playing the role of Tom Branson on the historical drama series, ‘Downton Abbey’. Leech was born in Killiney, County Dublin on May 18, 1981, to the CEO of a computer systems company, David Leech and Kay Leech, a housewife.

This undeniably handsome man is the third of four children, he has an older brother and sister named Greg and Ali respectively, and a younger brother, Simon.

Allen Leech’s Early Life and Career

Allen attended St Michael’s College, a Catholic boys’ school in Dublin 4, Ireland. There, he developed an interest in acting at the young age of 11 when he was given the role of the Cowardly Lion in a school production of the 1900 children’s novel ‘The Wizard of Oz’ written by American author L. Frank Baum.

He discovered his love for being on stage afterwards and recalled how he immediately made up his mind to become an actor when on the last night of the production’s run, Peter McDonald told him that acting was a profession.

Subsequently, drama became Leech’s “focal point” during his teenage years beside his family life and he was able to make it through his school years with the help of drama and his family’s support.





Although Allen Leech earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s Degree in Drama and Theatre Studies from Trinity College, Dublin, he later noted that this was a “loophole” in his parents’ stipulation that he earn a degree to fall back on if he failed to succeed as an actor.

This talented actor made his professional acting debut on stage, with a little role in a 1998 production of Tennessee Williams’ play, ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’, at the Gate Theatre. While at Trinity, he went ahead to make his first major film appearance as Vincent Cusack in ‘Cowboys & Angels’ and earned a nomination for an Irish Film & Television Awards in 2004 with his performance as Mo Chara in the comedy film, ‘Man About Dog.

Leech, however, admitted that he did little schoolwork in College because he spent his time on auditions and acting. Having acted in both Irish as well as American TV programs and movies, Allen Leech became more popular most likely after playing in HBO’s (Home Box Office) British-American-Italian historical drama, ‘Rome’, where he played the role of Marcus Agrippa.

As a result of his amazing work in TV shows and movies in addition to his good looks, Allen Leech won millions of hearts worldwide and was voted sexiest Irish male in 2005 in U Magazine. He was also named one of GQ’s 50 best-dressed men in Britain in 2015. This proves he is not only ‘hot’ but also fashionably elegant and sophisticated.

Is Allen Leech Gay Married? Girlfriend?

It is natural for a popular, good-looking actor like Allen Leech to attract the attention of many people who would want to know what’s going on in his personal life. Allen was once in a relationship with Charlie Webster, an English television presenter.

The duo reportedly met during a charity event back in May 2014, and according to Charlie, she did not recognize who Allen was at first. Recalling what happened, she said, “there is a running joke between us and the Downton cast because I had no idea who he was when I met him.”

“We were at a charity event for Centre Point in May. We were playing table football and I was thinking ‘he’s really lovely and very handsome and really funny, he’s got a good smile.”

She further said “we were being really competitive and I beat him. We just giggled so much and had such a good laugh.

“Then there was a quiz and we were having a lot of banter. I think that’s why we clicked because we are really similar when it comes to humor.”

The couple was so close to each other and were often seen together at various places like BFI London Film Festival IWC Gala Dinner.

Unfortunately, after almost a year of dating, the couple broke the hearts of fans when they revealed that they have indeed gone their separate ways during the latter half of 2015. The Downtown actor and the TV presenter split due to a mutual decision that was caused by the pair wantong to focus more on their individual careers.

With Allen’s career taking off thanks to his role as Tom Branson in the hugely popular TV drama, and Charlie’s career taking off with stints of both Sky Sports and Channel 4, they decided to call it quits.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror, Charlie explained: “We had an amazing time. There is no bad feeling at all. We are both very career minded. Downton Abbey has just finished and he is going to go on to a huge career. And my career is really exciting. It was the wrong time for either of us to be in a long-term relationship.”

Having shed light on the love life of our darling Allen Leech, the gay rumors might as well be just rumors and nothing close to reality.

Nevertheless, to get the air cleared from the horse’s mouth, this was Allen’s response when asked if he is gay:

Question: “Are you Behind the Candelabra or in front?”

He replied: “I am in front of the candelabra. I am seeing a girl. We have been going out for a year.”

Also, when asked about getting married, he replied, “I’ll let you know.”

Allen Leech Height, Body Size

Allen Leech is a tall young man with a height of 174 centimetres. That’s 1 metre and 74 centimetres. This makes him 3 centimetres (1.25 inches) taller than the average celebrity.

He has perfect weight to match his height and this is one reason he looks so hot. Sadly though, information about his body size is currently not available.