Alison Rosen is an American podcaster, writer, and television personality. She is most known for her podcast Alison Rosen is Your New Best friend. Rosen served as the news girl on Adam Carolla’s self-titled podcast (which holds a Guinness World record for the most downloaded podcast) from 2011 to 2014 when she was controversially fired.

Rosen is known for her candid comments on her podcasts where she gives in-depth analysis of her personal life.

Alison Rosen Bio

Alison Michelle Rosen was born on May 11, 1975, in Orange County, California. During her high school days, Rosen was part of a music band. After high school graduation, she earned a degree from Pomona College.

An avid writer since childhood, Alison began her career as a freelance writer. She has written articles for famous media outlets like People, Rolling Stone, Village Voice and more.

She wrote and edited for free weekly paper OC Weekly between 1999 and 2002. For some time, Alison lived in New York where she worked as a writer and editor for Time Out New York. Shortly after, her pen skills saw her make television appearances.

Read Also: Cara Santa Maria Wiki, Bio, Married, Height, Body Measurements

She made guest appearances on programs on Fox News and CNN. Alison added podcaster to her repertoire in 2011 when she became the new newsgirl on The Adam Carolla Show, replacing Teresa Strasser who left the show due to scheduling conflicts after taping was shifted to nighttime.

Alison’s roles on The Adam Carolla Show included introducing news stories for discussion among Adam and his guests. The show was incredibly popular, receiving a Guinness World Record for the most-downloaded podcast.

Much to her shock, Alison was fired from the show in 2014, however, the news didn’t reach fans until January 2015.

In her exclusive interview with The Wrap, Alison revealed that she was fired via text and that like her fans, she was equally shocked.

“I am as confused as the fans are…I think there’s this sense that there’s all this stuff happening behind the scenes, but I wasn’t privy to it,” she told The Wrap.

She added; “For whatever reason, he made this decision and decided it would be in the best interest in the show — and I have to respect that.”

Alison’s firing couldn’t have had a worse timing. She was away on holidays with her husband in New York when she received the email. However, it could have been worse if she didn’t have anything to fall back on. Fortunately for Alison, she had launched her own podcast in 2012, about a year after she joined Carolla’s Show.

Alison’s podcast enjoyed a rapid success. It included one-on-one interview with her guests which included celebrities, political commentators, and television personalities. Alison Rosen is Your New Best friend received over a million downloads in just a few months and ranked at #25 on the iTunes comedy podcast chart.

Today, the podcast remains her biggest money maker. In addition to her podcast, Alison has appeared on other popular podcasts including Ken Reid’s TV Guidance Counselor podcast and Shane Dawson’s podcast, Shane and Friends.

Alison Rosen Married/Wedding/Husband/Family

Alison Rosen got married to Daniel Quantz on March 8, 2014. Their wedding was an intimate affair involving close family and friends.

Read Also: Maude Garrett Height, Dating, Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Wiki

She wrote a satirical piece about her wedding. Read it here on Huffington Post.

Aaaaand had to post one photo of our sweet little guy whom I miss pretty much every day. A post shared by alisonrosen (@alisonrosen) on Mar 8, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

On their second anniversary in March 2016, Alison posted the photo above with the caption: “Two years ago today this happened. Happy anniversary to @danielquantz. I still can’t believe how lucky I am to share my life with you.”

Alison and Daniel welcomed their son Elliot in February 2017. The parents have their Instagram pages filled with pictures of their son who is breathtakingly adorable.

Rosen, who is very active on social took her fans through each step of her pregnancy and labour, sharing the challenges she encountered and how she overcame them.

Alison’s family also includes a cute dog named Wendy.

Alison Rosen Body Measurements

Height: Rosen stands at 5 ft 5 inch tall