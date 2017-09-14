From making her Brazilian film industry break with City of God (2002) to taking Hollywood and the entire world by storm with “I Am Legend,” Alice Braga has established herself as one of the leading Brazilian actresses.

Her other notable credits include Lower City (2005) Predators (2010), The Rite (2011) and Elysium (2013). The trilingual (Portuguese, Spanish and English) actress has been garnering more fans for herself playing the main role of Teresa Mendoza in USA Network crime drama-thriller series Queen of the South which premiered in June 2016.

Alice Braga Bio

Alice Braga was born on April 15, 1983, into a show biz family in São Paulo, Brazil. Both her mother (Ana Braga), aunt (Sônia Braga) and even her siblings have active entertainment careers. Braga was raised as a catholic. Her father is Ninho Moraes and she has a sister named Rita Moraes.

Alice grew up watching both her aunt and mother act on set and it wasn’t long before she herself developed a passion for acting. At the age of 8, she made her acting debut in a yogurt commercial.

In her teens, Braga had already begun auditioning for film roles. She got her film acting debut in the 1998 Portuguese short film entitled “Trampolim.” However, her passion for acting didn’t prevent her from getting an education. Shortly after her film debut, she returned to school to complete her education.

Read Also: Lindy Booth Measurements, Wiki, Married, Spouse, Family, Net Worth

When she returned to filming in 2002 it was with a bang. Braga announced her presence with an outstanding performance in City of God, playing the role of Angelica. Her role earned her a Cinema Brazil Grand Prize nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Braga went on another hiatus for academic purposes. This time, she continued taking up acting roles. With another outstanding performance in Lower City (2005), Braga established herself as a movie star. The film earned her a whopping 8 Awards including the Rio de Janeiro International Film Festival for Best Actress.

Alice Braga made her English-language film debut in the 2006 film Journey to the End of Night. She then got the biggest break of her career a year later starring alongside Will Smith in the blockbuster I Am Legend. Also in 2007, Braga starred alongside Harrison Ford and Ashley Judd in the drama film Crossing Over.

Alice Braga Net Worth: $4 Million

Alice has enjoyed an enviable rise to stardom. With appearance in more than a handful of blockbuster films, Braga has earned quite a substantial amount of money doing what she loves. As of 2017, her net worth is estimated at $4 million. Braga bolsters her income shilling for big brands including Samsung.

Braga is arguably on her way to becoming one of the highest paid women in Hollywood. In June 2017, she replaced Rosario Dawson in the role of Dr. Cecilia Reyes in the Marvel X-Men spinoff, “New Mutants.”

Read Also: Sara Martins Biography, Married, Husband, Family, Net Worth

Alice Braga Married

Braga remains private when it comes to her personal life. However, in a 2008 interview with Latina, she talked about her first love back when she was 20 years old.

“I gave up on my boyfriend, who I shouldn’t have given up on. I was young. I was 20. I was too young to get married. As time goes by you learn,” she said.

Talking further about the kind of man she would like, Braga said;

“…I want to find a boy that rocks my world. Someone who gives me butterflies, in that way of being sweet.”

Reports have it that Braga was in a short-lived relationship with Mexican actor Diego Luna from 2004 to 2005. Luna later married Mexican singer Camila Sodi in 2008. The marriage lasted till 2013 and both shared two kids together.

In the year Luna divorced from his wife, he starred with Braga in Elysium and appeared together on the red carpet. In 2017, he was rumored to be dating dating Suki Waterhouse.

While her ex boyfriend has once been married, there is no record of Alice Braga ever getting married to anyone. As of the time of this writing, Alice Braga is most likely single.

Catch Up with her on Instagram.

Read Also: Samantha Mathis Bio, Married, Husband, Family, Personal Life

Alice Braga Hot Body Measurements

An athletic lady who sometimes performs her own film stunts, Alice Braga is no doubt one of the sexiest Brazilian actresses.

Her body measurements are 35-23-34 inches.

Height: 5′ 4″ (1.63 m)