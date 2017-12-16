Alexis Knief is a celebrity popular for being the wife of Hollywood actor Timothy Olyphant, well known for his role in the romantic comedy film Catch and Release.

Alexis Knief Bio, Wiki, Age

Despite her husband’s growing popularity, Alexis has preferred to stay away from media limelight, this may account for why not so much about her bio is available online.

Timothy Olyphant has also been a huge help to her as she keeps her life off the media by not giving out much information about his spouse.

However, we do know that the 49-year-old was born in 1968 in the United States to American parents and that she went to the University of Southern California.

Also See: Sophie Mcshera Bio, Wiki, Age, Body Measurements, Married, Boyfriend

Alexis Knief Married, Family

Alexis Knief and Timothy Olyphant met for the first time during her days at the University of Southern California, the two became friends, then began and decided to tie the knots in July 1991 in a private ceremony in their hometown.





The couple has remained together for 26 years now despite divorce rumors. The rumors of their separation began when Olyphant was seen wearing his wedding ring on his right hand when everyone else in the world wears theirs on their left hand.

But the truth was really that he loved wearing the wedding ring on his right hand rather than the left as most other married people do.

Timothy had in 2011 joked that he would have left her if he had won an Emmy Awards. He was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Raylan Givens in Justified but he lost the awards.

During an interview with Conan O’Brien, he stated jokingly that: Kyle Chandler won the Emmy award, it was lovely, I was very happy for him. My opening line — this was my wife’s idea actually — I was going to look at [the trophy] and then look out at my wife of twenty years and say, ‘Well, honey, this is it. I’m finally leaving you.”

Thankfully, that didn’t happen as the couple are still very much together and obviously still very much in love.

Speaking about the secret behind their successful marriage in an interview, Tim said: “You have to be with the right person, and you both have to be willing to do the work, day in and day out, to make it happen.”

They have three children together. Their first child Grace Katherine was born in 1999. The second one Henry came in 2001 and their last child (second daughter) Vivian was born two years later (2003).

Alexis is currently, living with her husband and kids in Westwood, Los Angeles

Also See: Julie Johnston with Zach Ertz, Bio, Body, Husband, Salary, Boyfriend

Alexis Knief Husband

Alexis has enjoyed an amazing bonding with Timothy for the past two decades and a half. She has supported him and has been a huge fan of his for that long time.

Friends say Alexis always rehearses with Tim to perfect his roles and helped to write the speech for different public events. When Tim got Emmy nominated in 2011 for playing as Raylan Givens in Justified, it was actually Alexis that helped to write a funny speech which no one heard because he didn’t win.

Once in an interview, Tim said: “It’s really hard to find such a perfect bonding like they have in Hollywood world”.

In another interview, he was asked What was the reaction of his wife, when she saw his sex scene on screen and he said:

“Alexis is a very smart woman and she really understands that my on-screen works are just professional things and such moments are not a big deal to make a big issue.”

It is true that the couple love to keep their life off the media but they have been spotted having some time together in public. For instance, in September 2015, the lovebirds were seen shopping together in Beverly Hills – Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this year, they attended the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, together.

Also See: Mindy Cohn Bio, Net Worth, Married With Husband, Gay Or Lesbian?

Her Net Worth / Body Measurements

Due to her reserved and secretive personality, there isn’t really any details about her professional career, works or what she earns.

She stands at the decent height of 5 feet and 8 inches. Her hair color is blonde and her eyes are brown.