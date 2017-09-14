Many would say Alexis Knapp is a singer, but she’s most famed as an American actress. Knapp has earned much admiration and respect for her portrayal of Stacie Conrad in the musical comedy films – “Pitch Perfect” (2012) and “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015).

Now, everyone is waiting for the third installment of Pitch Perfect and, it’s long been confirmed that Alexis Knapp will appear in the upcoming “Pitch Perfect 3”.

Apart from “Pitch Perfect”, Alexis Knapp is known for her role as Alexis (a popular high school girl) in Michael Bacall and Matt Drake’s “Project X” (2012).

Knapp expressed discomfort in portraying Alexis because it required nudity. It’s on record she admitted thus: “I just had a lot of moral issues with it but I got over it and I heard that it’s not that revealing…” According to her, she was allowed to add to the role.

While Knapp is also known for her appearance in the first season of the American comedy series – “Ground Floor”, she’s been acknowledged for her several small roles like in “Couples Retreat” (2009).

Knapp’s acting career started with the said small roles. Prior to that, she worked as a model. Also, it’s known that Alexis in 2008, hosted a well-liked internet video series – “Project Lore”. It was a show about the video game – “World of Warcraft”.

Alexis Knapp Age, Bio

Knapp celebrated her 28th birth anniversary on 31st July 2017. She was born in 1989 in Avonmore, Pennsylvania.

Alexis Merizalde Knapp was brought up by her parents, Marjorie and Bradford Elwood Knapp in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Knapp was raised with three brothers and no sisters. She once explained that that’s why she does hang out with dudes a lot. Alexis would later leave home and move to Los Angeles when she turns 18.

From our gatherings, Alexis Knapp didn’t stumble on acting. She prepared herself for the career as she obtained classical training in performing arts. As a kid, Knapp was trained in opera, musical theater, and dance. Her knowledge in performing arts made it easier for her to make her film debut in “Couples Retreat”. She was initially cast as an extra and, must have offered an appealing performance for she was later elevated and given a role.

Alexis Knapp loves classical music. But if it’s party time, Drake, Jay Z, and Kanye West are her guys. If she’s chilling at home, she listens to Massive Attack, Thievery Corporation, Radiohead, and DJ Shadow.

Severally, Knapp has been praised for her contributions to the fight against sex trafficking. It’s said she took part in the 18 for 18 campaign – a project initiated to raise money that will help combat sex trafficking.

Alexis Knapp Baby, Daughter

It has often been opined that Alexis Knapp wouldn’t have been as popular as she is if she hadn’t had a romantic affair with the remarkable actor Matthew Ryan Phillippe.

Alexis Knapp is Ryan’s baby-mama. She started dating the actor sometime in 2010. The relationship wouldn’t last for a long time. Things fell apart for Knapp and Ryan after a few months and they abandoned whatever it was they had that same year.

It is believed that Knapp learned she was pregnant after they broke up. Ryan supported her throughout the pregnancy.

She eventually gave birth to their daughter on July 1st, 2011 and Ryan was present during the birth. They named the child Kailani Merizalde Phillippe-Knapp

After the failed relationship with Ryan, it circulated that Alexis Knapp is dating Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the TV series -“Family Guy”. This claim was never authenticated. It was regarded as just gossip and it’s unknown if Knapp is currently dating anyone.

Alexis Knapp Height, Body Measurements

The actress is attractive and her bodily structures are proportional. Nobody would disagree she’s beautiful and gorgeous.

Alexis Knapp’s height is 1.72M. She weighs 57kg and the details of her body measurements are as shown below:

Chest – 37in

Bra Size – 34C

Waist – 26in

Hips – 34in

Shoe Size – 9 (US)