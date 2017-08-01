Those who can say a thing or two about Alexis Dziena must have a scene to narrate about Ashley Brooks in “Entourage”, Heather in “Sex and Breakfast”, Gemma Honeycutt in “Fool’s Gold” or Tris in “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist”.

If not, they will tell tales about restraining orders.

Six years ago, it circulated that Alexis Dziena approached the Los Angeles County Superior Court asking for a restraining order against her parents. She claimed that her dad and mum were violent towards her and might resort to killing her in order to gain access to her money.

Then, it was reported that she said: “I fear that (my dad) will do anything to get my money in his hands. I believe murder or violence or manipulation are all possible outcomes.” However, her allegations were faulted for insufficient evidence and her application denied.

Two years later, Dziena made another restraining order story. This time, the restraining order was granted against her. Reports have it that she went to his ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Francis Ausley’s home and threatened to hurt him and herself for ending the love affairs between them.

Ausley wouldn’t have more of her tantrums when she again, showed up at his house with her clothes announcing she’s moving in with him. He applied for a restraining order and Dziena was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Ausley.

Alexis Dziena Wiki/Bio

Alexis Gabrielle Dziena is an American actress and, Heightline can confirm that the most recent birthday she celebrated was on the 8th of June 2017.

Records say she was born on that date in 1984. Her place of birth was New York City.

It is known that Dziena is of Italian, Irish and Polish descent who spent her early life in South Jersey, Sea Isle City. She has a sibling, an older brother called Alex. Alex is a musician and a DJ.

Documents have revealed that Alexis attended Saint Ann’s School. As learnt, she schooled at the private school with her “Bringing Rain” costar, Paz de la Huerta. The 2003 independent film written and directed by Noah Buschel won the first prize at the Rhode Island International Film Festival for directorial debut.

While Dziena learned the basics of acting during high school at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she broadened her knowledge of performing and media arts at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, writing and playing roles in plays.

It is believed she got her first role on television at the age of 17.

Alexis Dziena Career

Dziena has left her mark in the path she picked to be her profession. She hasn’t only played a vast range of roles in both film and television. Dziena appeared in Joey Ramone music video – “What a Wonderful World”.

It is known that Alexis Dziena’s career kicked off after she appeared in Turner Broadcasting System’s TV channel – TNT. From there, she landed guest roles in series like “Law & Order” and “Joan of Arcadia”. Nonetheless, “She’s Too Young (2004) has been always identified as her major role. She was Hannah, a sexually active teenager in the television film.

Although her regular role as Kira Underlay in the ABC television series – “Invasion” didn’t last for a long time, Dziena was compensated with the attention she gained from her frequent appearance on HBO series – “Entourage”

In films, Alexis Dziena is known for her roles as Heather in “Sex and Breakfast”, Gemma Honeycutt in “Fool’s Gold” and Tris in “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist”.

Dziena’s filmography will soon expand even further. Currently, her fans are anticipating her appearance in an upcoming science fiction movie – “Without Ward.”

Alexis Dziena Married/Family

From what you’ve read so far, you already know that Dziena once dated Jeffrey Francis Ausley. That was in 2014 and the last time authentic information was available about her love life.

Before the collapse of what she had with Ausley, it’s known that she and Michael Carmen Pitt were in love. Many imagined Pitt would be Alexis Dziena’s husband but that’s likely never going to happen. Sometime in 2005 after Pitt and Dziena parted ways, Pit announced that he’s been engaged to Jamie Bochert.

Alexis Dziena is still single and, no one knows if she’s getting along with her family after the restraining order she filed against her parents.

Alexis Dziena Body Measurements

The body measurements of Alexis Dziena’s breast, waist and hips are 32, 23 and 33 inches. While she’s 5 feet and 2 inches tall, she weighs 55kg.