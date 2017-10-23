Marshall Bruce Mathers III aka Eminem has three daughters, one being biological and two adopted including Alaina Marie Mathers. The story of how Eminem adopted Alaina as his own is quite a complicated one. A family man as we’ve all come to know, Eminem takes Aliana like she was her own and like his biological daughter Hailie, has mentioned her as “Lainey” a nickname he gave to her, in a handful of his songs.

Unlike Eminem’s biological daughter Hailie Mathers, Alaina keeps a low profile with details of her personal life hidden from the media. Read on as we reveal some facts about her and her relationship with Eminem.

Alaina Marie Mathers Facts Wiki/Bio/Parents

Alaina was originally born as Amanda Marie Scott on 3 May 1993. While the details of her biological father remains unknown, her mother is Dawn Scott, the twin sister of Eminem’s ex wife Kim Scott. They (Dawn and Kim Scott) were born on January 9, 1975. When they were just teenagers (12 years old), in 1987, Alaina’s mom, Dawn and her twin sister Kim fled their home where they lived in difficult and impoverished circumstances and began living with Eminem’s family in a trailer.

Read Also: Eminem’s Mom, Sister, Brothers And Family

A few years later, Eminem began a romantic relationship with Kim. Kim Scott then gave birth to Eminem’s daughter Hailie Matters in 1995, two years after Dawn had birthed Alaina. At the time, Eminem was yet to make it as a rapper and worked 60 hours in a week at a restaurant to provide for his family.

In the mid 2000’s when Eminem had gained fame, he adopted Amanda Scott and changed her name to Alaina Marie Mathers. The adoption was due to Dawn’s drug addiction and frequent run-ins with the law. Eminem raised Alaina with his own biological daughter, Hailie who welcomed her as her sister.

Alaina’s mom, Dawn Scott died in January 2016 due to heroin overdose. She was found dead in her home in Warren, Michigan. Prior to her death, her boyfriend Les Martin whom she frequently lived with revealed that she was “doing any kind of drugs she could get her hands on.”

“Heroin, cocaine, Adderall. If it was a pill, she would take it. Klonopin were her downfall. She was swallowing them things like candy,” Dawn’s boyfriend further revealed.

Read Also: Is Eminem Married Or Does He Have A Girlfriend?

Upon her death, her twin sister Kim wrote sweet words about her saying;

“I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her. Half of me is gone and I will never feel whole again. She made me laugh and kept me on my toes. She was the best sister and friend in the world and I will miss her until we are together again.”

Though Alaina was raised as Hailie’s sister, she is technically her cousin. Additionally, Alaina has another cousin/sister named Whitney Scott Mathers. Whitney Mathers, born on April 16, 2002 is the daughter Kim Scott had with her boyfriend named, Eric Hatter whom she dated when she and Eminem first divorced. When she and Eminem got back together, Eminem adopted her as his daughter, raising her alongside Alaina and Hailie.

Read Also: Hailie Mathers: Everything To Know About Eminem’s Daughter

Alaina Marie Mathers Net Worth

Thanks to Eminem, Alaina was raised with a silver spoon. Rumor had it that Eminem once spent $375,000 on each of his three daughters to make matching necklaces for them.

In 2016, it was revealed that Mathers was studying public relations at Oakland University. Alaina is most likely still benefiting from her father Eminem’s $190 Million fortune and yet to start making her own money. Thus, it is difficult to determine how much her personal net worth is at the time.

Read Also: Eminem’s Height, Weight And Body Measurements

Alaina Marie Mathers Boyfriend

Alaina keeps her private life hidden away from the media, therefore details of her romantic life are unknown. Unlike her sister Hailie, she doesn’t own any social media accounts.