Aimee Teegarden is the beautiful 27-year-old actress who became very famous after she starred as Julie Taylor in the NBC drama Friday Night Lights which ran 5 Seasons from October 3rd, 2006 until February 9th, 2011. Quite some time huh? What’s more, she was just 16 when the show began.

She was born Aimee Richelle Teegarden on the 10th day of October 1989 in Downey California where she was raised.

Aimee seems to have always been on the smart side as she graduated from high school through independent study at the age of sixteen. Very brave!

Aimee’s success at playing Julie in Friday Night lights opened a whole lot of doors that made her 2011 quite the busy year. She co-starred with Dennis Quaid in Martin Guigui’s thriller Beneath the Darkness. Later on, in the same year, she played Jenny Randall in the horror film Scream 4 and as Nova Prescott in the Disney film Prom.

To crown all of her hard work, In May 2011, she was named “TV Actress of the Year” by Young Hollywood Awards for her work on Friday Night Lights. In June 2011, she signed on to co-star in the war drama Love and Honor, with Liam Hemsworth and Teresa Palmer.[10]

In 2014, she starred as Emery Whitehill in The CW’s short-lived science fiction romantic drama Star-Crossed.

It is not an open secret that Aimee is a vegan. Despite being a star, Aimee has led a pretty normal life especially because most people do not recognise her when she is out and about.

Much to her credit, her time in the limelight has been scandal free unlike so so many other stars who began their journey to stardom at a really early stage. This is all thanks to her parents who gave her a pretty grounded upbringing despite her rise in fame and status.

Aimee Teegarden Dating Life

Aimee Teegarden’s dating life has been pretty much been uneventful. She has not been a philanderer when it comes to men. She just picks one and sticks with him. More than that, she is the kind of person who loves to keep her personal life to herself. No need to flaunt it if it is really your’s right?

She has been in altogether three affairs till now; with her first boyfriend being actor Jeremy Sumpter.

Teegarden’s Boyfriend

For a long while, it seemed Aimee was in a relationship with Grey Damon with all the PDA and off the screen out and about. But alas we are not so sure they are not just friends off screen.

In 2010, it was rumored that Aimee was dating Zach Gilford, the actor who played the conflicted and lovable Matt Saracen on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights”. Although there weren’t any confirmations then, there were obviously loved up photos the cute couple posted on social media.

Following wild rumors of their love, it was quite a shock when the news of Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez hit the tabloids. No one knew exactly when Gilford broke up with Aimee, but his eventual marriage to Kiele sealed it all.

While there have not been any concrete proof, word is that she is dating again and may possibly be madly in love and his name has been revealed as “Chris Skinner’ and he’s of British descent.

Aimee had also posted a photo of them together expressing their never-ending love for each other.

Is Aimee Teegarden Married?

In as much as Aimee is old enough to take the plunge down the aisle, it looks like she has still not found anyone who is worth the trouble.

However, rumor has it she’s off the market as she has been engaged to one Chris Skinner. He’s British and an accountant and he and Aimee met on New Years Eve 2011/2012.

Some say they had a secret wedding with just friends and family, but there’s still no real proof.

Sometime back, it was widely rumored that she was dating a married man but there was absolutely no grain of truth in that. You see, the man in question was Zach Gilford. Yes, he is a married man, but no, they had broken up before his eventual marriage to Kiele Sanchez.

Aimee is many things, beloved and not recognised, but she is certainly not a husband snatcher.

Weight Loss

Gone is the chubby teen we first saw when Aimee started showing up on our screens during her teenage years. And in her place, is a gorgeous lady who looks way too amazing to be described as fat or even chubby. Looking slimmer with a different color of hair Aimee made quite the comeback.

Her recent good looks have been attributed to certain lifestyle changes and not necessarily the plastic surgery most people think she had.

First of all, Aimee is a sucker for the gym. Sometime in 2013, she told US Weekly…

“I’m a pretty healthy person. I hit the gym probably five days a week if I have the time, surf in California. I just went on a surf trip last week with my girlfriend in San Diego. It was so epic but it was definitely a lot colder in the water than I expected.”

To complement her absolutely gorgeous new body, Aimee Teegarden had gone 99% vegan. This is not much of a surprise since she was raised in Downey.

“I’ve gotten rid of all dairy, 99 percent of the time. I feel a lot better, I feel cleaner, and ethically it makes me feel a lot happier going to sleep at night.”