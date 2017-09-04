Adrianne Curry is a famous American model and reality television personality.

Curry found fame as a star in 2004 when she emerged the first winner of the reality television series America’s Next Top Model.

Prior to her selection as America’s Next Top Model, the model paid her bills serving as a waitress.

After she took the crown, the supermodel was hurriedly signed by a modeling agency, Wilhelmina Model.

See Also: Arianne Zucker Baby, Daughter, Dating, Net Worth, Bio, Wiki

A great woman with a spunky persona and overall fierceness, Curry’s seductive figure has graced top magazines such as Merit Diamonds, Von Dutch Watches, Life & Style Weekly, US Weekly, Star, Ok, Stuff, People, Maxim, Spanish Marie Claire, Salon City, Lucky and much more.

Although her wide recognition gave rise to her appearance in a nude pictorial of the American edition of Playboy and commercials, Curry is best known as the star of VH1’s reality show My Fair Brady.

Adrianne Curry Bio/Wiki

Adrianne Curry was born into a family of white ethnicity on August 6, 1982, in Joliet, Illinois, U.S.A.

Her father worked as a modeling photographer while her mother once worked as a model.

Born as the eldest of two children, she was raised amongst her family with all the love and care.

When it was time for High School, her parents enrolled at Joliet West High School, where she strongly showed her interest in modeling.

As time moved on, Curry began to actively participate in many modeling events, including getting involved in presentations and anchoring.

She is of Italian descent and holds an American Nationality.

Adrianne Curry BoyFriend/ Married

Just like life, love is a roller-coaster. You fall in love with a person in a blink of an eye, and the sweet feeling can end in another blink.

Adrianne Curry is a kind of woman every man would love to fall in love with. Her personality alone sweeps men off their feet. In fact, the number of her ex-boyfriends is a clear indication that she is a woman every man wants to have.

But when Curry finalized settled down eleven years ago, she only lasted for 5 years in the marriage.

The model’s ex-husband is Christopher Knight – Brandy Bunchy’s famous actor.

The pair first met each other in the year 2004 during the fourth season of VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”

The then-housemates were the center of attraction after their friendship bloomed and became profoundly intimate.

The following year, Knight proposed to Curry on the season finale of My Fair Brady, which was precisely aired on November 6, 2005.

Their gothic-style wedding, which got tongues wagging, held in Curry’s hometown of Joliet, Illinois on May 29, 2006.

However, many of their fans got quite a shock when the couple announced their separation on May 29, 2011.

Check Out: Lucas Neff Married, Wife, Net Worth, Body Measurements, Wiki, Bio

Reports on their separation hit the internet with some kind of wildness due to their high ratings and buzzing romance on “The Surreal Life.”

The pair later confirmed that they have filed for a divorce on August 19, 2011, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the move.

Chris and Curry finally went their separate ways after their marriage was officially dissolved in 2013.

Following separation with her husband, she began dating Todd Ray in 2013. Todd is the producer of ‘The Jace Hall Show’ and ‘A Secret’.

However, after tracking down her social media account, we realized that Curry appears to have found a new love.

Right now, Adrianne is living her life to the fullest with her Matthew Ducksauce Rhode, who is believed to be in her ex-boyfriend list.

Rhode is a gamer/streamer. He is widely known by his gamer/streamer tag ‘Ducksauce’.

Kicking it at #twitchcon with my lovely lady. A post shared by Matthew Rhode (@thematthewrhode) on Sep 30, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

Nevertheless, there isn’t any information about her kids.

Adrianne Curry Networth

Adrianne Curry is one of the most successful models in the fashion world.

Currently, she is working with comic book legend Stan Lee to make her show ‘Superfans’ for Lee’s new YouTube Channel, Stan Lee’s World of Heroes.

It is very safe to say that Curry is one of America’s most industrious person.

Apart from earning a jaw-dropping amount in her profession and career, Adrianne also earns from her local business.

She owns a beauty shop, a cosmetic shop, and has some fashion wear store as well. In 2014, Curry was named one of the top ten most popular cosplayers.

The talented reality star is also a spokesmodel for The Flex Belt with Denise Richards. Her current net worth is estimated to be around $1 Million.

Adrianne Curry Body Measurement

There is no question when it comes to the fitness and physicality of Adrianne, primarily because she is a model and her body is what pays her.

She has also done many nude photo shoots, exposing her body, which is perfectly complimented by her amazing height and envious weight.

The model is blessed with a height of 5 feet and 10 inches and seductive body measurements of 37-25-36 inches.

Curry has over 40 thousand fans on Twitter and an impressive number of followers on her Instagram account.