Abigale Mandler was born on the 22nd of July, 1995 in the United States of America. The red-haired beauty is Caucasian and of Irish descent.

Abigale spent some of her childhood in the state of Utah in America and has 4 siblings, three brothers and a sister whose names are unknown. Although Abigale Mandler is popularly known to be a YouTube personality, she is also a Vlogger, gamer and generally, a live streamer.

Gaming

Abigale has been known to regularly live stream herself playing popular video games like “Call of Duty”, “Resident Evil”, “Tomb Raider” and “Super Smash Bros”.

Unlike regular gamers or live streamers, Abigale will most times dress up in raunchy and racy outfits while live streaming herself gaming and although this has brought a throng of subscribers and followers her way, she has also had to endure some criticism from fellow gamers, live streamers and the YouTube community at large.

Abigale is an ardent gamer, she has been known to do a bit of Cosplaying (dressing up like favorite video game character) in attestation to this fact, and regularly dresses up for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).





She also live streams herself role-playing and doing other stuff like ASMR, an acronym for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response which describes a tingling sensation which begins from behind the lower regions of the head and travels down the back of the neck and upper spine, meant for relaxing.

Abigale Mandler’s Sexy Side

Abigale is quite notorious for posting sexy semi-nude pictures of herself across her social media pages. As a matter of fact, there are videos of her having sex with her Ex on the internet but she has denied posting these videos.

She has also merchandized her Patreon account and receives monthly donations in exchange for nude pictures and videos of herself. Some of her videos on YouTube are titled “Getting A Nose Piercing”, “Sexy Baking with Abigale Mandler”, “ASMR: Nurse Exam”, “ASMR: Detention Teacher” etc.

On Social Media

Abigale’s social media celebrity status is underlined by the 140,000 people subscribed to her YouTube channel as well as her 240,000 followers on Twitter and 140,000 followers on Instagram.

It is important to note that these numbers have been achieved within a relatively short period of time and are continuously growing.

Abigale Mandler Wiki

There is currently no wiki page assigned to Abigale Mandler at the moment, but this is bound to change as she becomes a bigger social media celebrity.

Information about her can be found on her social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube).

Is Abigale Mandler Dating?

Mandler recently got engaged and married to her boyfriend whose name she has made sure to keep to herself only. Although the new couple seems really happy together, some people are a bit skeptical about how long they will remain together especially owing to Abigale Mandler’s promiscuous antecedent and some of her more perverse sources of income. It is believed that her hubby might grow weary of the union and seek a divorce. Nevertheless, our fingers are crossed in optimism.

Facts To Note About Mandler

Abigale Mandler has been quite a successful social media celebrity, and many have attributed her success to her affiliation with Zoie Burgher (also known as Luxe Zoie). Zoie Burgher (born on the 29th of November 1995) is a YouTube sensation and has accrued over 1million subscribers within a very short period of 1 year.

Zoie is from Florida and attended the Florida State University; where she majored in International Affairs. Although she is primarily a professional gamer (mostly Call of Duty franchise), she has also been referred to as the “bikini-streamer” for her incorporation of nudity to her live streams (IRL streams).

Like Abigale Mandler, she merchandises her Patreon account, receiving monthly donations in exchange for her nude pictures and videos to fund butt implants.

She has also received her fair share of intense reviling and criticism. Zoie used to stream for Twitch (a live video streaming platform) but was banned for her incessant twerking and the continued inclusion of sexual content in her live streams and Vlogs.

However, this setback did nothing to deter her, she is now the CEO of Luxe Gaming; an all-girl professional gaming and streamers team that includes Abigale Mandler, Kiran (whose last name is anonymous for personal reasons), Linda Tena and herself.

They all live and work together in a house bought by Zoie in Escondido, California. Recently, Zoie cut ties with Celestia Vega (a former stream partner) for venturing into pornography.

Considering the fact that Zoie is guilty of acts bordering on all-out pornography, this came as a huge surprise to most people. Abigale and Zoie are considered BFF’s.

Abigale Mandler’s Increased Numbers

They were roommates at Utah, and Zoie has gone on to have a big influence on Abigale’s meteoric rise to social media celebrity status. However, there appears to be trouble in paradise. Recent twitter threads show that the pair is feuding over a car bashing issue that happened in August and wasn’t really resolved.

Zoie allegedly bashed Abigale’s car and was reluctant to repair it. This went from bad to worse when she posted pictures showing her genitalia on the internet. Abigale has threatened to leave Luxe and is now buddying-up with Kira.

Whether this is a real beef or a mere publicity stunt, remains to be seen, all we can do is wait. Abigale is known to be a pet lover and owns a couple of them. She is also a football fan and uses medicinal marijuana for reasons best known to her.