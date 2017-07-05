Once again Australia has given to the world unimaginable talent and we have to admit that we are grateful. It is in that vein that we are going to delve into the topic of Aaron Jakubenko’s age, wiki, height and her bio. This is going to be one of those really amazing topics and we assure you that it is going to be both educative and entertaining. So, sit tight as we delve into the topic of Aaron Jakubenko’s age.

Aaron Jakubenko’s Age

Seeing as he is a rising star, a whole lot of people want to know Aaron Jakubenko’s age, they must want to know, because if they didn’t we certainly would not be writing anything about it. So, the time has come for us to check out Aaron Jakubenko’s age.

The star was born on December 8, 1989, this means that the star is currently 27 years old going on 28. He has a few more months left, 5 to be precise, to be 27 years old and very soon the birthday balloons will find their way out. That is all we have on the topic of Aaron Jakubenko’s age, as more information arises, we shall keep you posted.

Aaron Jakubenko’s Wiki/Bio

As we mentioned earlier, the star was born on December 8, 1989, in Melbourne, Australia, so it is pretty obvious that he is a citizen of Australia. He grew up with his parents and two siblings; a sister and a brother. The star first stepped into the public eye when he played the minor role of a police officer in a TV series ‘Underbelly Files’ back in 2011.

Soon after that, he joined the recurring cast of the series ‘Conspiracy 365’ in 2012, where he played the role of Yuri. He went on to make some guest appearances on the popular historical TV series, Spartacus in 2013. There he played the role of Sabinus, a Roman soldier serving Marcus Licinius Crassus.

More recently, he has been on the TV show The Shannara Chronicles since the year 2016 as Ander Elessedil and the show has most definitely catapulted him to a higher level in his career. Though he is just an upcoming actor, he has a very impressive net worth.

His estimated net worth is in the neighborhood of $500 thousand and he earns an annual salary of about $100 thousand, which is honestly quite impressive. Make no mistake, he does not hog all his riches for himself, this is one actor that gives back, as he is involved with a number of charities and non-profit organizations.

Seeing as he is an upcoming actor, the press has not quite dug their teeth into him just yet and as such he is still enjoying a luxury that most celebrities yearn for… privacy. As such, there is not much information about his personal life out there. From what we could glean, he is not married and does not have a girlfriend at the moment.

Although, for a moment in time, he was linked to Poppy Drayton. Neither of them has made any comments on the matter till date and as such the issue has been laid to rest. That is all we have on this topic, in the event that there is more, we will be sure to relay the information.

Aaron Jakubenko’s Height

Aaron is quite average when it comes to his height and we have the figures to prove it. The star stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches and he makes every foot and inch look good.